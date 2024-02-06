Mainstreet Capital Partners Unveils Plans for a New Tower in Phoenix's Roosevelt Row

Mainstreet Capital Partners, a Florida-based national company, has announced ambitious plans for a new 30-story mixed-use tower in downtown Phoenix's Roosevelt Row area. The firm's proposed development, set to occupy a massive 463,198-square-foot space at the northeast corner of Central Avenue and Garfield Street, is poised to significantly enhance the urban landscape of the area.

Revitalizing the Roosevelt Row

The tower's design includes 297 apartment units, providing a substantial addition of housing to the downtown area. Furthermore, 8,069 square feet will be dedicated to ground-floor market and restaurant space, providing new dining and retail opportunities for residents and visitors. The project also accounts for transportation needs with provisions for 142 parking spaces. These will be strategically located along the existing Valley Metro light rail line for seamless commuting.

A Vision for Modern Urban Living

The project is part of a broader development plan in the Valley. This includes boutique apartment units and renovations to existing office complexes. If approved, the proposed tower will contribute significantly to the development of the downtown area, requiring a change in permitted height and density.

Implications for Roosevelt Row

The project aims to revitalize a block within Roosevelt Row, presently housing the Roosevelt Community Church, a fitness studio and lounge, and a former auto shop. The auto shop, now closed, will be demolished to make way for the new construction. Mainstreet Capital Partners' plans for the development have been submitted to the city, but the firm has remained silent regarding immediate comments on the project. This silence leaves room for speculation and anticipation, as Phoenix residents await the potential transformation of their urban space.