Maharashtra Government to Revise Milk Subsidy Formula for Broader Coverage

In a recent announcement by the Maharashtra state government, a revision to the formula for providing subsidies to milk producers has been declared, with the aim of widening its coverage. The announcement was made on January 3rd by Radhakrishna Vikhe Patil, the state’s Animal Husbandry and Dairy Development Minister.

Striving for Fair Compensation

Vikhe Patil had initially declared during the winter session of the state legislature in Nagpur on December 20 that milk producers would receive a subsidy of Rs 5 per litre. However, this was contingent on the milk meeting certain standards, specifically 3.2 percent fat and 8.3 percent solid not fat (SNF). The intention of this subsidy is to ensure that milk producers in Maharashtra are fairly compensated for their efforts.

Revision for Wider Coverage

The decision to revise the subsidy formula is part of the state government’s ongoing efforts to support the dairy sector, a vital part of Maharashtra’s economy. This particular revision is targeted at covering more milk-producing farmers, ensuring that a larger number of producers can benefit from the subsidy.

Implementing the New Formula

While the new formula ensures wider coverage, it is understood that the implementation will take some time. The revision process will involve a careful review of the current standards and their impact on the milk producers. This will ensure that the revised formula is both fair and effective in supporting the dairy sector.