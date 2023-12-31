Maharashtra CM Assures Mumbai Police’s High Alert Post Thane Party Bust

In the wake of a pre-New Year’s Eve rave party bust in Thane, Maharashtra Chief Minister, Eknath Shinde, has reiterated the government’s steadfast commitment to maintaining law and order, assuring that the Mumbai Police is on high alert and fully equipped to handle any situation. His remarks serve as a robust affirmation of the preparedness of law enforcement in the state’s capital and a stern warning to those contemplating engaging in unlawful activities.

Party Bust Highlights Police Vigilance

A pre-New Year’s Eve rave party was busted by the Thane Police on Ghodbunder Road near the Kasarvadavali Police Station. The police detained around 100 youths from Thane and nearby areas, sending them for medical examination and legal procedures. The raid, which occurred around 4 a.m., led to the seizure of substantial amounts of liquor, drugs, narcotics, and other illegal substances.

Organizer’s Social Media Ploy

The event organizer, reportedly a local from Thane, had invited the party-goers through social media and shared location maps with them. The operation was spearheaded by Deputy Commissioner of Police Shivraj Patil, working in conjunction with his team from the local police and Crime Branch Units 2 and 5.

Increased Security Measures

In response to the incident, the police have ramped up their vigilance and security measures in the district and other major cities like Mumbai and Pune, ahead of the New Year’s Eve celebrations. The Chief Minister’s assurance and the recent police actions underscore the government’s zero-tolerance policy towards illegal activities and its dedication to ensuring safety and security in the state.