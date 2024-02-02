MagEZ Slider 2: The Ultimate Charging Solution for Apple Devices

Introducing the MagEZ Slider 2, a modular charging station that not only redefines usability but also elevates the aesthetics of your workspace. This innovative gadget is compatible with MagSafe, and it features a unique design that comprises a removable 4000mAh power bank, making it an excellent choice for those constantly on the go.

A Versatile Charging Solution

The MagEZ Slider 2 is not just a charging station; it's a comprehensive solution to your charging needs. It sports a wireless charging area on its back designed specifically for AirPod cases. This feature becomes functional with the simple addition of a small shelf, allowing you to effortlessly charge your AirPods and phone simultaneously. Adding to the convenience, the charging station offers a rotating base that effectively prevents the power cable from twisting. This base can be locked in a specific direction based on your preference, making it a user-friendly gadget that adapts to your needs.

Compact Design, Impressive Efficiency

Despite its multifunctionality, the MagEZ Slider 2 does not compromise on space efficiency. Occupying a mere 7.5 by 7.5 cm space, it can seamlessly blend into any workstation or bedside table. But don't let its compact size fool you. This charging station packs impressive charging efficiency — a 30-minute charge can provide 76 percent battery life to an iPhone 15 via MagSafe and a 24 percent increase to an Apple Watch 7.

Multi-Device Capability and Additional Features

One of the key highlights of the MagEZ Slider 2 is its versatility. It's capable of charging not just iPhones, but also Apple Watches and AirPods, making it a one-stop charging solution. For those who want more, an extra USB-C charging pad for an Apple Watch is available for an additional charge. This pad can accommodate any USB-C cable or the one provided with the Apple Watch, amplifying the charging station's flexibility.