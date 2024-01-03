Maersk Halts Red Sea Shipping Amid Militant Attacks: A Potential Global Trade Disruptor

In a significant development that could impact global trade dynamics, Danish shipping titan Maersk has halted all shipping operations through the Red Sea and Gulf of Aden indefinitely. The decision arrives in the wake of a militant attack on one of its vessels, the Maersk Hangzhou. The attack, orchestrated by Iran-backed Houthi militants from Yemen, occurred over the weekend, compelling Maersk to initially implement a 48-hour pause. Given the ongoing safety assessment, this suspension has now been extended indefinitely.

Maersk Reroutes Shipping, Impact on Global Trade

The vessel under attack, Maersk Hangzhou, was targeted using a missile and swarmed by small boats. U.S. Navy helicopters intervened during the incident, sinking three boats and neutralizing the militants. In response to the escalating threats, Maersk is rerouting its vessels, with some expected to navigate around Africa’s Cape of Good Hope. This shift in route threatens to drive up delivery costs, potentially triggering global inflation and disrupting global supply chains. The Red Sea is a critical maritime route, accounting for 12% of global trade and facilitating the passage of around 3 million barrels of crude oil daily.

Resurgence of Attacks, Rising Regional Tension

This incident is not an isolated one. It marks the 23rd and 24th illegal attacks by the Houthi militants on international shipping since the November 19 hijacking of the Galaxy Leader car carrier. The rising frequency of these attacks is causing heightened concerns about the security of key maritime routes and the potential impact on global trade. Other carriers have also opted to reroute their ships around the Cape of Good Hope, owing to ongoing safety concerns.

Fluctuating Oil Prices, Market Reaction

These disruptions have resulted in volatility in the oil market, with an initial price spike followed by a decline. However, even with the increased regional tensions, oil markets are not yet showing signs of a major supply disruption. This is according to Helima Croft of RBC Capital Markets, who maintains that the overall impact on oil prices has been relatively subdued thus far. The broader market reaction also saw shares in Maersk and Hapag-Lloyd rallying on the first trading day of the year, likely propelled by expectations that the companies will secure higher shipping rates in 2024.