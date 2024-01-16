Madeley Town Council Steps Up to Save Local Community Center

In a vital move to restore and reinvigorate a deteriorating community center, the Madeley Town Council is initiating efforts to breathe new life into the Hub on the Hill. By applying for a community ownership grant from the Government's Community Ownership Fund, the council aims to preserve this vital local institution, formerly known as Sutton Hill Community Centre, and its essential services, clubs, and cafe.

Temporary Management and Hope for Grant

During a confidential session, the council resolved to temporarily manage the center until the grant decision is made. Councillor Derek White underscored the importance of this grant to the survival of the building and its role in rejuvenating the community, citing it as a lifeline for the center.

Addressing Community Concerns

Councillor Janice Jones emphasized the urgency of communicating these changes to the residents. She cautioned against any misunderstanding that could lead to fears of the center closing. Jones also stressed the need to restart community activities halted by the Covid-19 pandemic. Councillor Stuart Cook echoed this sentiment, highlighting the need to restore the community's confidence and seek their input, especially from the youth.

Looking Towards Collaboration and Positive Change

Viewing this takeover as an opportunity, Councillor Paul Watling voiced his optimism for collaboration with residents. His vision is to tailor the center's services to their needs and promising positive change regardless of the grant outcome. However, Councillor Kelly Middleton offered a word of caution reminding that refurbishment alone might not solve all the center's challenges but agreed that it could enhance its offerings.

The council will inherit assets and equipment from the Sutton Hill Community Trust, as well as an unspent grant and contracts for services, including three staff members. This move signifies the council's commitment to the center's revitalization, preserving a valuable community institution while supporting local initiatives.