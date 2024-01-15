en English
BNN Newsroom

macOS Monterey: A Leap Forward in Multitasking and Window Management

By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 14, 2024 at 10:43 pm EST
macOS Monterey: A Leap Forward in Multitasking and Window Management

Apple’s latest operating system update, macOS Monterey, has unveiled a suite of features designed to enrich multitasking and window management. The tech giant’s initiative comes as a response to meet the growing demand for seamless multitasking on Mac.

Revamped Split View Feature

One of the prominent features in macOS Monterey is the enhanced Split View, a tool allowing users to operate two applications concurrently. Activating Split View is a simple process. Users can either click and hold the green fullscreen button on the top left corner of a window or use the shortcut control + command + F. Altering the size of windows is also straightforward, done by dragging the divider at the center of the screen. To exit Split View, users need to hover over the top of the screen to bring up the menu bar, then click on the green button again.

Snap Assist for Efficient Window Organization

Another addition to macOS Monterey is Snap Assist, a feature that empowers users to snap windows to the corners or sides of the screen for better organization. This feature can be activated using the green button at the top left of a window or the control + option + arrow keys combination. It is a thoughtful inclusion aimed at enhancing the window management experience for users.

Mission Control: An Overview of Open Windows

Mission Control is an existing feature that has been refined in macOS Monterey. It provides an overview of all open windows and desktop spaces, making it easier for users to manage multiple tasks. It can be accessed using specific trackpad gestures or by pressing the Mission Control key on the keyboard. Additionally, users can create new desktop spaces and effortlessly navigate between them, adding another dimension to the multitasking capabilities of Mac.

Quick Note for Instant Note-Taking

Quick Note, another standout feature, enables users to jot down notes quickly. It can be activated by swiping up from the screen’s corner with an Apple Pencil or using a keyboard shortcut. The feature also offers context detection for websites, locations, or applications, making it a versatile tool for productivity.

While the reception of these features has been mixed, with some users finding them a productivity booster and others citing a steep learning curve, tech experts are generally commending the update for its focus on improving multitasking on Mac. The key for users will be to experiment with these features and identify the ones that best suit their workflow.

BNN Newsroom
BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

