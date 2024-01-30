Machu Picchu Ticket Privatization Ignites Protests in Peru

On January 24, the tranquility of Peru's Cusco region was shattered as widespread protests erupted against the government's decision to privatize ticket sales for the iconic Machu Picchu archaeological site. The contract, awarded to Joinnus, a subsidiary of Credicorp Group, the largest financial conglomerate in Peru, has sparked an outcry among locals. The agreement stipulates a 3.9% commission on each ticket sold, potentially netting the company an estimated 12 million Peruvian soles (A$4.8 million) annually from commissions.

Protests Against Privatization

The decision to privatize has sparked outrage among residents and workers. Demonstrators in Cusco protested with chants, strikes, and by blocking a critical railway line, demanding a reversal of the privatization and the resignation of Culture Minister Leslie Urteaga. The intensity of the protests escalated into clashes with police, leading to injuries caused by the use of tear gas.

Raising Concerns Over Maintenance and Overcrowding

The controversy surrounding the privatization of ticket sales is compounded by the fact that the maintenance budget for Machu Picchu is a mere three million soles (A$1.2 million). Moreover, the government recently increased the daily visitor cap from 3,800 to 4,500 despite existing concerns over overcrowding and erosion at the site.

Privacy Concerns Over Data Collection

Adding to the growing list of concerns is the fact that Joinnus collects personal data from all visitors to Machu Picchu, without any terms in place to regulate the use or potential sale of this information. This aspect of the deal opens up a new dimension of debate over privacy rights and data protection.

A Trend of Cultural Site Privatization?

Joinnus has already monopolized online ticket sales for other Peruvian archaeological sites such as Kuélap and Chan Chan, indicating what appears to be a growing trend towards cultural site privatization in Peru. This development raises questions about the future of Peru's rich cultural heritage and its accessibility to the public.