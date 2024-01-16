Macedonian Engineer Ljupka Vrteva Crowned 2023 Woman Engineer of the Year

Macedonian-born engineer, Ljupka Vrteva, has been named the 2023 Woman Engineer of the Year in a ceremony held at Cankarjev Dom, Ljubljana. Working on a solar power plant project for energy company Petrol, Vrteva's expertise in solar power has significantly contributed to advancements in the energy sector.

Acknowledging Innovation and Leadership

The prestigious award acknowledges her achievements and underscores the importance of innovation and leadership in engineering, particularly in the field of renewable energy. Vrteva, who holds a master's degree, is a beacon of dedication and commitment, her success serving as a testament to the increasing opportunities for women in engineering disciplines.

Women in STEM: A Growing Recognition

Her accomplishments highlight the growing recognition of women's contributions to Science, Technology, Engineering, and Mathematics (STEM) fields. The event serves as a source of inspiration for young women aspiring to pursue careers in engineering, providing a tangible role model in the form of Vrteva.

Engineer of the Year: An Inspiration to Students

In a parallel announcement, Junjie Niu, associate professor of materials science and engineering at UWM’s College of Engineering & Applied Science, was named the 2023 STEM Forward Engineer of the Year. This award, recognizing outstanding contributors to the engineering profession from the greater Milwaukee area, is a testament to Niu’s research on materials for next-generation batteries, battery and polymer recycling, and the water-energy nexus.

Niu, who has received several million dollars of research funding from federal agencies and local industries, is also known for his commitment to inspiring students and encouraging them to pursue careers in engineering and science.

The achievements of both Vrteva and Niu are reminders of the power of dedication, innovation, and leadership in shaping the future of engineering and inspiring the next generation of engineers.