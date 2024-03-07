Maccabi Tel Aviv vs. Olympiacos: Historic Conference League Showdown Awaits Fans with Special ISSTA Package

As the anticipation builds for the Conference League Round of 16 return leg, Maccabi Tel Aviv is set to host Olympiacos at the TSC Arena in Backa Topola, Serbia, on Thursday at 21:00. This match is more than just a game; it's an opportunity for fans to be part of what could become a historic evening in European football. Recognizing the significance of the event, ISSTA has crafted an attractive package deal for the fans, ensuring they don't miss out on this thrilling encounter.

Exclusive Fan Package Offer

Understanding the passion and loyalty of Maccabi Tel Aviv's fans, ISSTA has rolled out a package deal that is both attractive and affordable. Priced at EUR 799, the package includes a direct flight from Tel Aviv to Belgrade, three nights in a 3-star hotel, and, most importantly, tickets for the match. Additionally, the package ensures hassle-free transportation between the airport, hotel, and stadium. However, fans are encouraged to act swiftly, as the number of packages available is limited, echoing the exclusivity and demand for this high-stakes match.

Match Details and Ticket Information

The game is scheduled to take off on a Thursday night at the TSC Arena, promising an electrifying atmosphere as Maccabi Tel Aviv and Olympiacos vie for a spot in the Conference League quarter-finals. For fans opting to purchase tickets separately, gate prices start from NIS 93 for unmarked seats, with Silver 2 tickets available at NIS 180. This match is not only a test of skill and strategy but also an opportunity for fans to rally behind their team during a pivotal moment in their European campaign.

How to Secure Your Spot

For fans eager to support Maccabi Tel Aviv in person and witness what could be a historic night, securing your package or tickets is straightforward. Orders for the all-inclusive package can be placed online or by contacting ISSTA directly at 03-7775490. For those looking to purchase match tickets only, an online purchase option is available, ensuring fans have multiple avenues to be part of this momentous occasion.

As the match day approaches, the excitement and anticipation continue to mount. This encounter between Maccabi Tel Aviv and Olympiacos is more than just a game; it's a celebration of football, camaraderie, and the unbreakable spirit of the fans. Whether attending through the exclusive ISSTA package or securing tickets separately, fans are guaranteed an unforgettable experience. This Thursday night, the TSC Arena becomes a battlefield where legends are made, and history could be written.