Macaulay Culkin’s Humorous Speech Steals the Show; Pedro Pascal Braves Injury to Attend Golden Globes

At a recent awards ceremony, the renowned actor Macaulay Culkin, celebrated for his role in the series ‘Succession,’ delivered a speech that resonated with the audience. As he stepped onto the stage, he humorously commanded everyone to sit down, followed by an apology for burping due to indigestion. This light-hearted start set the tone for his speech, which was filled with both humor and heart-touching moments.

A Step Back in Time

During his speech, Culkin, 41, took a moment to reflect on his past Golden Globe nomination two decades ago. This nostalgic walk down memory lane allowed the audience to connect with the actor on a deeper level, as he expressed gratitude for making a comeback to the event, courtesy of his work on ‘Succession.’

A Playful Banter

In a playful interaction during his speech, Culkin jokingly told fellow nominee, Pedro Pascal, to ‘suck it.’ This comment led to Pascal putting on a fake crying face, adding a moment of levity to the night’s proceedings. The friendly banter between the two actors was one of the memorable moments of the ceremony.

Pedro Pascal’s Unseen Battle

The awards night also brought to light Pascal’s recent arm injury, noticeable from his appearance at a New Year’s Eve celebration. Despite the injury, he made it to the Golden Globes, representing HBO’s ‘The Last of Us,’ for which he was nominated for Best Actor in a Television Series – Drama. The series, based on the popular video game, has achieved significant success since its debut, including HBO’s second-largest debut in over a decade. Pascal shared his apprehensions about taking on the role due to the game’s fervent fanbase and his aspiration to meet their expectations without disappointing them.