Mac Users Report Mail Notification Issues Post Sonoma Update

In what seems to be a unique issue with Mac computers, users have reported facing a peculiar problem. Despite installing Sonoma, the Mail application on their devices has ceased to provide either auditory or visual notifications for new emails. This issue persists even after users have validated and confirmed their notification settings.
Notification Settings in Place, Yet No Alerts
The problem, as described by users, is quite baffling. All settings necessary for receiving notifications from Mail are correctly enabled, but the Notification Center remains devoid of any alerts from the application. Furthermore, users aren't hearing any sounds to indicate the arrival of new emails, which traditionally is an essential feature of the Mail app.
Dismissing the Role of Focus Mode
Initial suspicions pointed towards Focus Mode as the possible culprit. The new feature of macOS, which is designed to help users concentrate on tasks by filtering notifications, was thought to be inadvertently blocking Mail alerts. However, the problem continues unabated even when Do Not Disturb (DND) or other focus modes are switched off. Moreover, even when these modes are specifically configured to permit Mail notifications, the issue remains unresolved, ruling out Focus Mode as the cause.
Mail App Badge Icon Updates, But No Alerts
Adding to the peculiarity of the situation, the Mail app's badge icon continues to update, reflecting the number of new emails received. However, the expected auditory and visual alerts are conspicuously missing, causing much consternation among Mac users. The problem appears to be specific to Macs, as users have reported that the new mail sounds continue to function on their iPhones without any hiccup.
This issue has led to vibrant discussions and sharing of experiences and troubleshooting tips among users. Many are actively seeking solutions to the notification problems that have surfaced post the Sonoma update. As Mac users grapple with this issue, it puts a spotlight on the need for swift solutions to maintain the seamless user experience that Apple is known for.