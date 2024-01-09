Lynx Software Technologies Completes Acquisition of Thompson Software Solutions: A Strategic Expansion into Aerospace & Defense Sectors

In a significant development, Lynx Software Technologies, a trusted provider of software for mission-critical edge applications, has announced the successful completion of its acquisition of Thompson Software Solutions (TSS), a reputed company specializing in software development and engineering for the aerospace and defense (A&D) sectors.

Strategic Expansion and Enhanced Portfolio

The acquisition marks a strategic expansion, with the focus on areas prioritized by A&D investments such as open standards, modularity, and security. It amplifies Lynx’s existing portfolio, which now encompasses a wide spectrum of solutions ranging from operating systems to application layers. The portfolio includes certifiable real-time, general purpose, open-source, commercial off-the-shelf (COTS), and government off-the-shelf (GOTS) software products.

Expertise Integration and Leadership Augmentation

TSS’s profound expertise in high-integrity software architecture, DevSecOps, cybersecurity, airworthiness certifications, open systems architecture, as well as simulation, training, and application of artificial intelligence/machine learning (AI/ML) services, is set to enhance and complement Lynx’s offerings. As part of the acquisition, TSS CEO Les Thompson and chief strategy officer Patrick McClellen have been inducted into the senior team at Lynx.

Future Trajectory and Growth Prospects

Expressing enthusiasm for the collaboration, Lynx’s CEO, Tim Reed, noted that the combined strengths of Lynx and TSS would provide comprehensive software solutions to customers with mission-critical needs. Patrick McClellen also echoed the sentiment, emphasizing the immense potential for growth as their clients increasingly focus on software modernization, integration, and development.