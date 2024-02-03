Luxury Oxford Brick Colonial House Hits the Market at $1.06M

A lavish Oxford brick colonial house, nestled at the end of a cul-de-sac at 1420 Barrwood Trail near Barr and Indian Lake roads, has hit the market, sporting an asking price of $1,060,000. The opulent property, spread across nearly three acres, boasts an in-ground pool and meticulously designed landscaping with rugged boulder walls, setting the stage for a luxurious living experience.

Exquisite Architectural Design

The expansive two-story home, stretching over 5,000 square feet, houses six bedrooms, six bathrooms, and a plethora of upscale amenities that cater to the modern-day lifestyle. The standout features of this architectural marvel include a sunroom adorned with skylights, a well-stocked wine cellar, a soothing garden tub, dual staircases providing easy access across floors, two laundry rooms equipped with state-of-the-art appliances, and an attached four-car garage.

Luxurious Master Bedroom

The primary bedroom is a homeowner's dream, complete with a two-person shower and a relaxing garden tub in its en suite bathroom. The house is also equipped with a high-tech Bose speakers system and an intercom system, adding to the comfort and convenience of its residents.

Entertainment and Comfort

The main floor is home to a two-story great room that features floor-to-ceiling windows and a gas fireplace, creating a warm and inviting ambiance. The chef's kitchen, a highlight of the house, is fitted with granite countertops, stainless steel appliances, and a built-in double oven, making it the perfect space for culinary enthusiasts. The finished basement, which includes a walk-out to the pool, a second kitchen, a recreation room, and a full bathroom, serves as an excellent entertainment zone.

Realtor Caron Koteles Riha, who has listed the home for sale, asserts that this property is distinctively unique and ideally suited for families or individuals who appreciate entertaining and desire a blend of privacy and luxury living.