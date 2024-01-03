Luxury Homes vs. Local Forest: The Battle Unfolding in Bend, Oregon

In the heartland of Oregon, a tug-of-war between development and nature is unfolding. Bend, a city renowned for its vibrant ecological tapestry, is set to witness a significant transformation of its local woodland. The central figure in this urban drama is real estate tycoon Larry Kine, who has unveiled plans to construct over 100 luxury homes on a 22-acre plot along Bachelor View Road. The opulent dwellings, priced between $875,000 and $1.1 million, are set to replace a large chunk of the city’s cherished forest.

A Six-Year Plan to Redefine Bend’s Landscape

The development process, unfolding over the next six years, is set to commence with the clearing of trees in early 2024. According to Beth LaFleur, the city’s senior planner, and the pre-application plans, most trees on the parcel—including century-old ponderosa pines and other species—are marked for removal.

Despite the Bend City Council’s consideration of a tree code to protect the urban canopy, Kine’s project remains unaffected. This is because the proposed code will not apply to projects that have already received approval.

The Price of Progress: Environmental Concerns and Local Resistance

The impending loss of such a significant number of trees has triggered alarm among residents and environmentalists. Trees, beyond their aesthetic appeal, play a crucial role in improving air quality, regulating climate, and promoting human wellness. However, these concerns seem to be falling on deaf ears as the development continues unhindered.

In a bid to preserve some semblance of the area’s natural charm, local residents proposed the idea of setting aside a portion of the land for a park. However, Kine’s steadfast focus on housing development—arguing that it reduces commute times and carbon emissions—has left little room for negotiation.

Legal Hurdles and the Absence of Affordable Housing

Adding to the complexity of the situation is Kine’s track record with past projects in Bend, none of which included affordable housing units. This latest venture along Bachelor View Road is no different, raising questions about its contribution to the local housing crisis.

There are also legal issues tied to easements and livability standards. With one lawsuit partially resolved and two still ongoing, the development cannot proceed until all legal disputes between homeowners and the city have been settled. While Kine has agreed to make some concessions, the final resolution is yet to be reached.

As Bend braces for this significant shift in its landscape, residents, environmentalists, and city officials alike are left grappling with the implications of such a development. The story of Bend serves as a stark reminder of the delicate balance between urban growth and environmental preservation—a balance that cities across the globe must strive to maintain.