Lulu Sun Considers Switching Sports Nationality to New Zealand: A Potential Game-Changer

At 22, Lulu Sun has already proven herself a formidable force on the tennis court. Currently ranked 214th in the world, the Southland-born tennis prodigy is now considering a significant move: switching her sports nationality from Switzerland to her birth country, New Zealand. If she decides to make the switch, Sun would become New Zealand’s highest-ranked singles player, a potential game-changer for the country’s standing in international tennis.

The Decision That Could Change The Game

After her recent victory at the ASB Classic in Auckland, Sun confirmed ongoing discussions with Tennis New Zealand regarding her potential switch. It was here that she secured her spot in the main draw by defeating Viktoria Kuzmova, showcasing her undeniable talent and competitive spirit. The potential switch is not only about national pride but could also provide Sun with the opportunity to lead New Zealand’s Billie Jean King Cup team and compete in the Olympics.

A Global Heritage, A Kiwi Heart

Sun’s decision is nuanced by her global background. Her father hails from Croatia, her grandmother resides in Te Anau, and she has lived in various countries, including the United States and Switzerland. Despite this international upbringing, Sun values her New Zealand heritage and has a strong affinity for Kiwi culture, factors that may influence her decision.

Past, Present, And Future

While Sun obtained her Swiss passport and has been competing for Switzerland, she has represented New Zealand in the past. According to ITF rules, she played under the New Zealand flag at Wimbledon in 2018. Her potential switch would not only impact her career but also the future of New Zealand tennis. Tennis New Zealand coaches Chris Bint and Matt Alexander have shown their support by attending her matches, fostering a sense of Kiwi unity. Furthermore, Sun is set to play doubles with New Zealand’s Jade Otway at the Classic, further strengthening her ties with her home country.