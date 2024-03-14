Luke Fernandez's 'The Voyage Home' Exhibit Celebrates Mes CHamoru with Underwater Photography at Dusit Place, Tumon

At Dusit Place in Tumon, the vibrant celebration of Mes CHamoru takes a dive into the world of underwater photography with Luke Fernandez's solo photo exhibit, 'The Voyage Home.' Open from March 15 to 17, this exhibit invites viewers to explore Fernandez's photographic journey and his deep connection with the ocean, presenting an opportunity to witness the essence and beauty of marine life through his lens. Local creative and passionate photographer, Fernandez shares his perspective on Chamoru culture and his lifelong bond with the sea, aiming to illuminate the wonders beneath the waves and the significance of this heritage.

Embracing the Ocean's Essence

Fernandez's exhibit is more than a display of captivating underwater scenery; it's a narrative of his personal and cultural identity. Growing up with the beach as his backyard, the ocean became not just a playground but a source of inspiration and a means of expression. The Voyage Home features a collection of photographs that capture moments both serene and chaotic, highlighting the ocean's dual nature and its inhabitants. Through his art, Fernandez invites onlookers to appreciate the often overlooked details of the marine environment, promoting a deeper understanding and connection with the ocean.

A Journey Through the Lens

Fernandez's venture into photography began with a simple GoPro, documenting his paddling adventures and the beauty of sunsets over the water. His passion evolved with the purchase of an underwater camera, leading to solitary explorations of the ocean's depths during the quiet of the COVID-19 pandemic. Despite the challenges of underwater photography, Fernandez finds joy in the unpredictable nature of this art form, cherishing the surprises that await him when he reviews his captures. His dedication to documenting life below the surface has made him a recognized name in Guam's photography scene, capturing hearts with images that speak to the soul.

A Vision for the Future

Fernandez's aspirations extend beyond the current exhibit. He envisions a long-term project focused on documenting Micronesians' relationship with the ocean, highlighting its role as a natural resource and pathway through history. For now, showcasing Guam from an underwater perspective fills him with pride, grateful for the support from Dusit Place and the broader community. As Fernandez continues to explore and document the marine world, he hopes to inspire others to see the beauty and embrace the power of the ocean, challenging perceptions and fostering a deeper appreciation for this vital part of our planet.

With 'The Voyage Home', Fernandez not only shares his awe-inspiring journey as an underwater photographer but also ignites a conversation about cultural identity, environmental appreciation, and the untold stories of the ocean. As visitors experience the exhibit, they are invited to embark on a voyage of discovery, seeing the world through Fernandez's eyes and perhaps, finding a home in the ocean's embrace.