Luke Fernandez Showcases Mes CHamoru Spirit Through Underwater Photography Exhibit at Dusit Place, Tumon

Marking Mes CHamoru, Dusit Place in Tumon is currently hosting 'The Voyage Home', a captivating solo photo exhibit by local creative Luke Fernandez. Reflecting on his journey through underwater photography, Fernandez's exhibit aims to immerse viewers in the serene yet chaotic beauty of the ocean, a realm that has deeply influenced his life and work. Scheduled from March 14 to 17, the exhibit offers a unique glimpse into Guam's marine life, culture, and the photographer's personal connection to the sea.

Embracing the Ocean's Majesty

Fernandez, who has transformed his passion for the ocean into a profound artistic expression, shares his experiences of growing up by the beach and how the ocean has become an integral part of his identity. His work not only captures the dynamic nature of the underwater world but also pays homage to the CHamoru culture and the ancestral ties to the sea. Through his lens, Fernandez invites viewers to appreciate the often-overlooked details of marine life, highlighting his ancestors' voyaging spirit with a modern perspective.

Challenges and Triumphs of Underwater Photography

Transitioning from casual snapshots to more serious underwater photography over the past five years, Fernandez discusses the complexities of capturing life beneath the waves. From mastering underwater lighting to accounting for moving subjects and the photographer's own buoyancy, he outlines the myriad challenges that come with the territory. Despite these obstacles, Fernandez finds joy in the unexpected outcomes of his photographic adventures, cherishing the moments that resonate deeply with his heart and soul.

A Vision for Guam's Marine Legacy

Expressing gratitude for the support received from Dusit Place, Fernandez envisions his exhibit as a stepping stone towards documenting Micronesians' relationship with the ocean. His long-term project aims to showcase the ocean as a natural resource and a vital link connecting island communities. Through 'The Voyage Home', Fernandez not only celebrates his first solo exhibit but also shares his passion for underwater photography with both locals and visitors, hoping to inspire a deeper appreciation for Guam's marine environment.