Lowestoft Town Council and LTA to Kick Off £374,000 Tennis Court Upgrade

Lowestoft Town Council in collaboration with the Lawn Tennis Association (LTA) has announced a £374,000 refurbishment project for three public park tennis courts in Lowestoft. Slated to commence next week, the renovation will target courts at Normanston Park, Kensington Gardens, and Denes Oval. The project aims to upgrade six tennis courts in total, with three retaining their all-weather carpet surface and the remaining three being transformed into hard courts.

Funding and Features of the Upgrade

The refurbishment scheme is funded in part by the LTA and the UK Government, who have contributed £174,000 to the project. The Lowestoft Town Council is providing the remaining funding of approximately £200,000. As part of the upgrade, the courts will see enhancements such as resurfacing, installation of new access gates, an online booking system, and the addition of floodlights for the courts at Denes Oval.

Timeline and Impact on Public Access

Work at Normanston Park is scheduled to kick off on February 5, with Kensington Gardens following in late February. The entire refurbishment project is expected to wrap up by spring 2024. Significantly, the upgrade intends to keep the tennis courts free for use by residents and visitors. However, during the renovation period, pedestrians and cyclists will be rerouted around the construction sites. Caution has been advised due to potentially slippery grassy areas.

Future Plans for the Renovated Courts

Post-renovation, the project plans to introduce a variety of activities in collaboration with the LTA at these upgraded venues. This initiative is seen as a boost for local tennis enthusiasts and a step forward in promoting and developing the sport in the region.