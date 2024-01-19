Los Alamos County and GM Emulsion Spearhead Concrete and Asphalt Recycling Initiative

In a bid to bolster sustainable construction practices and contribute to environmental conservation, the Los Alamos County Environmental Services Division has joined forces with GM Emulsion to kick-start an innovative asphalt and concrete recycling program. The initiative sees the collection, recycling, and resale of asphalt and concrete materials, effectively reducing the environmental footprint of traditional disposal methods and diminishing the requirement for virgin construction materials.

Reaping the Benefits of Recycling

Community members are set to gain significantly from this recycling program. A specially allocated disposal space for asphalt and concrete materials ensures a cleaner locality and provides an environmentally responsible way of discarding these materials. In a move that champions affordability, the program offers recycled construction materials at a price point lower than market rates, making it an economically viable option for local projects.

Strict Quality Control Measures

Ensuring the highest quality of recycled materials, the program strictly adheres to a series of testing and approval processes. Each batch of recycled asphalt and concrete is rigorously tested and approved by the New Mexico Department of Transportation, guaranteeing its suitability for a wide array of constructions, including roads, driveways, sidewalks, and buildings.

Supporting Local Development and Sustainability

The program goes the extra mile to support local development and sustainable construction practices. It actively encourages individuals, businesses, and contractors to get in touch with GM Emulsion for more information about drop-off locations, recycled material pick-up appointments, and pricing. This proactive approach promises to continue fostering a culture of sustainability, making Los Alamos County a beacon of environmental stewardship.