Lorraine Kelly Unveiled as the Owl on 'Masked Singer', Recalls Empowering Bikini Episode

In a stunning twist on the popular singing competition show 'Masked Singer', television host Lorraine Kelly was unveiled as the person behind the Owl costume, leaving judges and viewers alike in surprise. The revelation served as a reminder of Kelly's versatility and her long-standing presence in the entertainment industry.

Underneath the Owl's Feathers

Upon being unmasked, Kelly expressed her delight in participating in the show. She managed to keep her participation a secret, even from her daughter, adding an extra layer of surprise to the revelation. Her identity was a shock to everyone, including fellow panel members and viewers who had been following the show with avid interest. This season of 'The Masked Singer' has also uncovered the identities of other celebrities such as Dionne Warwick, Alexander Armstrong, Shirley Ballas, and Julia Sawalha, but Kelly's unveiling was a standout moment.

Playful Banter and Unforgettable Memories

The reveal led to a playful exchange between Kelly and judge Mo Gilligan, who had previously stated he would take off his trousers if the Owl wasn't footballer Alex Scott. Gilligan, of course, did not follow through with his claim, instead engaging in light-hearted banter with Kelly. The discussion also resurfaced a memorable moment from 2015, when Kelly presented an episode of her morning show in a bikini. This was part of the 'bikini promise reveal', a segment celebrating women's weight loss journeys. At 56 years old, Kelly had participated in the segment, overcoming her discomfort and learning to embrace her body flaws.

A Moment of Empowerment

The 'bikini promise reveal' segment had Kelly and other women donning swimwear on live television, a bold move that was well-received by her fans. It remains a cherished memory for Kelly, symbolizing her journey of body acceptance and self-love. As Kelly continues to host 'Lorraine' on ITV, her recent appearance on 'The Masked Singer' and her past efforts in body positivity serve as reminders of her influence and her ability to inspire.