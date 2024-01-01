en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
BNN Newsroom

Loony Dook: A Colorful Plunge into Charity Amidst Criticism and Challenges

author
By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 1, 2024 at 9:59 am EST
Loony Dook: A Colorful Plunge into Charity Amidst Criticism and Challenges

Dozens of swimmers, clad in a colorful array of costumes, braved the icy waters of the Firth of Forth on New Year’s Day, reviving a Scottish tradition that originated in 1987: the Loony Dook. This unique event, signifying a dip or plunge in Scots, began as a hangover cure and has since transformed into a charitable endeavor benefiting the Royal National Lifeboat Institution (RNLI) and local community groups.

The Evolution of the Loony Dook

Since its inception, the Loony Dook has undergone significant changes. Its popularity surged in the 1990s, leading to its inclusion in Edinburgh’s official Hogmanay program and subsequent professional organization from 2009. However, the event has not been without controversy. Criticisms over its commercialization surfaced when a registration fee was introduced in 2011, which reached £20 by 2020.

COVID-19 Pandemic and the Rise of Unofficial Dooks

The COVID-19 pandemic led to the cancellation of the Loony Dook from the official program, propelling local communities to take the reins. The 2023 Portobello Dook, an unofficial event organized by locals, is a notable example of this. This year, without an official organizing body, locals gathered in Kinghorn in Fife and South Queensferry, where the celebrations continued post-swim.

A Testament to Local Tradition and Community Spirit

The Loony Dook stands as a testament to local tradition and community spirit. Participants often dress in fancy costumes, parading before plunging into the frigid waters. The event attracts onlookers by the thousands, not just for the spectacle, but for the charitable cause it supports. Despite the cold and the challenges, the atmosphere is described as invigorating, a testament to the enduring spirit of the community and the allure of this unique New Year’s Day tradition.

0
BNN Newsroom
author

BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Related news

Netflix's January 2024 Lineup: A Mix of Originals, Licensed Titles, and More

By Rizwan Shah

Silicon Valley Under Fire: Intellectual Property and Privacy Lawsuits Loom Large

By Quadri Adejumo

Anderson Cooper Lauded for Parenting Skills by Andy Cohen during CNN's New Year's Eve Broadcast

By María Alejandra Trujillo

'Too Hot to Handle's' Emily Miller and Cam Holmes Expecting a 'Little Miracle'

By Wojciech Zylm

Elizabeth Hurley Rings in New Year With Ex-Husband Arun Nayar and Son ...
@BNN Newsroom · 37 mins
Elizabeth Hurley Rings in New Year With Ex-Husband Arun Nayar and Son ...
heart comment 0
X Factor Star Fleur East Announces Pregnancy with Husband Marcel Badiane-Robin

By Salman Khan

X Factor Star Fleur East Announces Pregnancy with Husband Marcel Badiane-Robin
Wayilesi Ya Times Launches New Frequency in a Bid to Enhance Broadcast Reach

By BNN Correspondents

Wayilesi Ya Times Launches New Frequency in a Bid to Enhance Broadcast Reach
Expressions Radio Show Returns, Tradition Revived on New Year’s Eve, and ‘Dogs of the Dow’ Strategy Anticipates 2024 Comeback

By Justice Nwafor

Expressions Radio Show Returns, Tradition Revived on New Year's Eve, and 'Dogs of the Dow' Strategy Anticipates 2024 Comeback
James Middleton Hints at 2024 Book Release Amid Personal Reflections

By Ayesha Mumtaz

James Middleton Hints at 2024 Book Release Amid Personal Reflections
Latest Headlines
World News
Peacefmonline.com: A Beacon for Online News in Ghana
2 mins
Peacefmonline.com: A Beacon for Online News in Ghana
Nigeria's 2024 Budget of N28.78 Trillion Signed into Law by President Bola Tinubu
2 mins
Nigeria's 2024 Budget of N28.78 Trillion Signed into Law by President Bola Tinubu
South Korea's Reversal on North Korean Media Access Draws Criticism
4 mins
South Korea's Reversal on North Korean Media Access Draws Criticism
Liverpool vs Newcastle: New Year's Day Showdown at Anfield
6 mins
Liverpool vs Newcastle: New Year's Day Showdown at Anfield
Odisha Woman Ends Life Following Husband's Tragic Demise in Workplace Accident
9 mins
Odisha Woman Ends Life Following Husband's Tragic Demise in Workplace Accident
Vipers SC: A Glimpse into an Unpredictable Future
9 mins
Vipers SC: A Glimpse into an Unpredictable Future
Low-Carb Diets: The Key to Long-Term Weight Management
10 mins
Low-Carb Diets: The Key to Long-Term Weight Management
New Year's Developments in India: Entertainment, Regional News, and Health Highlights
10 mins
New Year's Developments in India: Entertainment, Regional News, and Health Highlights
A Bridge of Solidarity: Istanbul Stands with Palestine
11 mins
A Bridge of Solidarity: Istanbul Stands with Palestine
Global Tapestry: The World Rings in 2024 Amid Celebrations and Solidarity
14 mins
Global Tapestry: The World Rings in 2024 Amid Celebrations and Solidarity
World Welcomes 2024: A Global Celebration of Resilience and Hope
1 hour
World Welcomes 2024: A Global Celebration of Resilience and Hope
World Ushers in 2024 Amidst Vibrant Celebrations and Sobering Reflections
1 hour
World Ushers in 2024 Amidst Vibrant Celebrations and Sobering Reflections
North Korea's New Year Celebration: A Display of Unity, Strength, and Defiance
2 hours
North Korea's New Year Celebration: A Display of Unity, Strength, and Defiance
South Korean President Pledges Economic Recovery for Citizens in 2024
2 hours
South Korean President Pledges Economic Recovery for Citizens in 2024
Welcoming 2024: Global New Year's Celebrations Light Up the Night Sky
3 hours
Welcoming 2024: Global New Year's Celebrations Light Up the Night Sky
Queen Margrethe II of Denmark Abdicates: A New Era for the Danish Monarchy
3 hours
Queen Margrethe II of Denmark Abdicates: A New Era for the Danish Monarchy
2024 Dawns Amidst Global Celebrations: A Mixture of Hope and Concern Marks the New Year
3 hours
2024 Dawns Amidst Global Celebrations: A Mixture of Hope and Concern Marks the New Year
A Global Symphony: Welcoming 2024 Amid Hope and Resilience
3 hours
A Global Symphony: Welcoming 2024 Amid Hope and Resilience

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app