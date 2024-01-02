en English
BNN Newsroom

Long Beach Expands First-Time Homebuyer Assistance Program, Increases Grant to $25,000

By:
By: Olalekan Adigun
Published: January 2, 2024 at 6:46 pm EST
Long Beach Expands First-Time Homebuyer Assistance Program, Increases Grant to $25,000

In a significant move aimed at increasing homeownership and fostering economic stability among its residents, the City of Long Beach has broadened the scope of its First-Time Homebuyer Assistance Program. The program, initially focused on certain federally designated census tracts, will now be accessible to applicants from any part of the city. This geographical expansion is expected to allow a larger pool of residents to qualify for home purchasing aid.

Enhanced Grant Amount and Income Eligibility

The program, in its renewed form, offers a host of improvements. The grant amount, which was previously capped at $20,000, has now been increased to $25,000. This increment is expected to provide a substantial boost to first-generation homebuyers, who can use these funds towards down payments or closing costs. The grants, unlike loans, do not have to be paid back and hence offer a tremendous advantage to recipients.

Moreover, the income eligibility limit for applicants has been raised from 150 percent to 200 percent of the area median income. This implies that a household of four with an income up to $196,400 can now qualify for the assistance.

Impacting Lives, Building Wealth

Designed to assist low- and moderate-income families, and especially those underrepresented in homeownership, this initiative is expected to support about 100 households in purchasing their first home. This, in turn, will contribute to building multi-generational wealth and ensuring economic stability within these families.

The Long Beach Recovery Act

The First-Time Homebuyer Assistance Program is a part of the larger Long Beach Recovery Act, a strategic initiative designed to fund economic and public health interventions to support those impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic. The expansion of the program and the increase in the grant amount reflect the city’s commitment towards helping its residents recover from the impact of the pandemic.

For more detailed information about the program, application process, and grant award process, residents can visit the city’s Community Development Department website or get in touch with the program partner FORWARD.

BNN Newsroom
author

Olalekan Adigun

Hailing from the vibrant heart of Africa, Olalekan Adigun stands as a seasoned journalist and editor with a rich legacy in digital journalism. His passion for the written word shines through as he navigates the complexities of modern-day reportage. Prior to his tenure at BNN, Olalekan honed his craft across various news platforms, amassing a wealth of experience and insights. His deep commitment to the journalistic pursuit makes him a formidable voice in the ever-evolving media landscape.

