BNN Newsroom

London Police Thwart Planned Disruption of Stock Exchange by Pro-Palestine Activists

By: Justice Nwafor
Published: January 14, 2024 at 8:28 pm EST
London Police Thwart Planned Disruption of Stock Exchange by Pro-Palestine Activists

On Sunday, London’s Metropolitan Police apprehended six pro-Palestine activists, thwarting a calculated attempt to disrupt the operations of the London Stock Exchange. The activists, all in their twenties or early thirties, intended to lock themselves to the doors of the exchange, spray red dye from fire extinguishers, and shoot false banknotes doused in red paint, symbolizing financial losses to UK companies involved with the Israel Defense Force. The arrests were made as the conflict in Gaza marked its hundredth day.

Undercover Operations and Arrests

The arrests followed information provided by The Daily Express, which had an undercover reporter infiltrate the Palestine Action group meetings where the protests were being coordinated. The Metropolitan Police Force, tipped off by this invaluable intel, managed to prevent the planned disruption meticulously designed to cause significant economic damage.

The alleged plot was extensive, intending to target the London Stock Exchange by preventing the building from opening for trading. The activists were to climb atop the building’s doors, armed with red paint-filled fire extinguishers, before securing their necks to the glass entrance using bike locks.

Three of the activists were apprehended in Liverpool, two in London, and one in Brighton. All six remain in custody, and the police force is preparing for any further disruptions throughout the week.

Continuing Conflict and Growing Protests

The arrests coincided with the 100th day of the ongoing conflict between Israel and Hamas, a situation that has sparked a wave of protests worldwide. The activists, part of the Palestine Action protest group, have continued to champion their cause of shutting down arms trade with Israel, despite recent legal challenges.

UK has witnessed widespread protests against the war in Gaza, with another rally calling for an immediate ceasefire. The alleged plot against the London Stock Exchange was a part of a planned week of action, indicating a potential escalation in the intensity and frequency of such incidents.

Unyielding Determination Amidst Crackdown

The Palestine Action group remains undeterred despite the arrests, maintaining a steadfast commitment to its campaign of ending Israel’s weapons trade. The group’s audacious plans reflect the mounting frustration and desperation felt by many as the Gaza conflict enters its 100th day with no signs of abating.

Metropolitan Police Detective Superintendent Sian Thomas expressed gratitude to The Daily Express for the information provided. This incident underscores the crucial role of rigorous investigative journalism in maintaining law and order, even as it continues to shed light on the deep-seated issues fuelling such drastic protest actions.

Justice Nwafor

Justice Nwarfor stands at the forefront of international journalism, with a specific focus on pressing environmental, climate, and health issues in West Africa. Renowned for spotlighting stories that often go unnoticed, Justice utilizes data-driven methodologies in his reports and is currently harnessing Python programming to elevate his investigative capabilities. Prior to his tenure at BNN, Justice spearheaded coverage at the Nigerian Tribune. His deep-rooted expeditions to far-flung communities have equipped him with a unique perspective, allowing him to echo the narratives of those often overshadowed in mainstream news. Justice's dedicated coverage not only shines a light on the struggles of indigenous populations contending with environmental challenges, but he also fearlessly uncovers the stark truths of criminal networks, illicit logging, and the devastating aftermath of unchecked mining activities.

