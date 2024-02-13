Local Hero: Paul Frackleton, The Housing Officer Making a Difference in Parc Peulwys

Meet Paul Frackleton, Cartrefi Conwy's Housing Officer and Parc Peulwys Estate's Local Hero

Advertisment

In the small, close-knit community of Parc Peulwys, Llysfaen near Old Colwyn, a housing officer named Paul Frackleton has emerged as an unsung hero. He is the one-point contact for around 1,000 residents and 240 properties in the area, a responsibility he shoulders with unwavering dedication.

A New Initiative, A New Role

Frackleton's role is part of an innovative initiative by Cartrefi Conwy to restructure its neighborhoods team. This new approach aims to have housing officers act as 'champions of their communities'. By managing smaller numbers of homes, they can dedicate more time to supporting tenants and fostering stronger relationships.

Advertisment

This shift in working dynamics has already garnered positive feedback, significantly improving tenant engagement and landlord-tenant relationships in the area.

Paul Frackleton: The Man Behind the Mission

Frackleton's commitment to his role goes beyond the usual call of duty. Recognized by tenants like Rob Redhead, a member of Llysfaen Community Council and former Cartrefi Conwy board member, Frackleton's efforts have made a tangible difference in the community.

Advertisment

Among his many initiatives are regular drop-ins with the community and a food share scheme. His dedication to helping tenants navigate their housing concerns and fostering a sense of community has not gone unnoticed.

A Beacon of Hope Amidst Change

In a world where changes often bring about uncertainty, Paul Frackleton stands as a beacon of hope and resilience. His unwavering dedication to serving his community serves as a testament to the power of empathy and commitment.

Advertisment

As Cartrefi Conwy continues its mission to transform lives and communities, officers like Frackleton embody the spirit of this change. They are not just housing officers; they are champions of their communities, working tirelessly to ensure that every tenant feels heard, supported, and valued.

In the end, it's not just about managing properties; it's about making a difference in people's lives. And that's exactly what Paul Frackleton does every day.

Paul Frackleton, a housing officer at Cartrefi Conwy, has been lauded as a local hero for his exceptional efforts in helping tenants on the Parc Peulwys estate. His role, part of an initiative by Cartrefi Conwy to restructure its neighborhoods team, allows housing officers to manage smaller numbers of homes and spend more time supporting tenants. This shift has significantly improved tenant engagement and landlord-tenant relationships in the area.