BNN Newsroom

Liwan District Broadens Eligibility for Guangzhou Talent Green Card B

By: Israel Ojoko
Published: January 13, 2024 at 1:59 am EST
Liwan District Broadens Eligibility for Guangzhou Talent Green Card B

The Liwan District Human Resources and Social Security Bureau has ushered in a new era of talent acquisition and retention with the issuance of the ‘Opinions on the Implementation of the Guangzhou Talent Green Card System in Liwan District’. This policy expands the eligibility criteria for the coveted Guangzhou Talent Green Card B, opening up a world of benefits for non-Guangzhou residents and foreign nationals who meet specific criteria.

Threefold Benefits of the Green Card B

The Green Card B offers three main advantages that were previously reserved for local registered employees. Holders of this card are granted equal footing with locals in matters concerning the housing provident fund. This includes rights to deposit and withdraw from the fund, making housing more accessible and affordable for them.

Secondly, cardholders can apply for a motor vehicle driving license and quota for small and medium-sized passenger cars. This translates into increased mobility and independence, making the city more navigable for those new to it.

The third benefit is the ability to purchase residential property in the area. This benefit extends to non-Guangzhou domiciled mainland residents and even foreign nationals, under certain conditions, making Liwan District an attractive place for talent from diverse backgrounds.

Eligibility and Application

To be eligible for the Talent Green Card B, applicants must fulfill the conditions outlined in the ‘Guangzhou Talent Green Card System Implementation Measures’. Furthermore, they must meet specific criteria set by districts aiming to support the socio-economic development of the region. These criteria target outstanding talents who might not be Guangzhou residents but are instrumental in regional talent attraction and aggregation, as well as key technical or middle-to-high-level managerial personnel in specified enterprises.

The application process for the Talent Green Card is entirely online, making it accessible and convenient for potential applicants. Once approved, the card is issued by the Public Security Bureau and mailed directly to the applicant. The policy will remain in effect until June 15, 2028, after which it will be subject to evaluation and revision.

Additional Benefits for Green Card A Holders

While the B card offers an array of benefits, holders of the Talent Green Card A enjoy even more privileges. These include work permit processing for foreigners, tax-exempt customs clearance, priority services for household registration, and access to public education for children. This further highlights the region’s commitment to attracting and retaining top talent.

BNN Newsroom
Israel Ojoko

Israel Ojoko

