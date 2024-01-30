Live Streaming Contract Dispute Involves Chinese Actress Eva Huang

In the realm of live-streaming, a contractual conflict involving acclaimed Chinese actress Eva Huang and her businessman husband, Yang Zi, has stirred the waters. Amid unprecedented growth in the live streaming sector, a dispute has arisen regarding a contract signed with a cured meat brand, casting a shadow over the apparent transparency of such business agreements.

Contractual Conflict Unveiled

Ms Wang, a representative of the cured meat brand, along with 60 other merchants, had inked a contract with a Shanghai-based media company. The deal was premised on the expectation that both Eva Huang and Yang Zi would feature in a live stream to endorse their products. With a minimum sales target of 1.4 million yuan, the contract stipulated a proportional refund should the target fall short. However, when the first live stream took place on January 16, the brand's products received scarce attention, leading to dismal sales.

Disappointment and Legal Action

During the live stream session, which featured Eva, Yang Zi, and influencer Tan Jin Zhan, Ms Wang's products were showcased for a mere two minutes. The lack of expected promotion resulted in Ms Wang filing a police report against the media company, accusing it of failing to meet the sales target and refusing to issue the promised refund.

Counterclaim and Denial

In response to the allegations, Eva Huang's work studio has categorically denied any wrongdoing. The studio stated that all contractual obligations were fulfilled, including the promotion of 30 specified products. The studio has additionally threatened legal action to ensure the media company stands by its commitments. Correspondingly, the media company has denied allegations of contract fraud.

This ongoing conflict underscores the need for transparency and accountability in the burgeoning industry of live streaming, a sector that has seen significant growth in recent years. As the dust settles on this dispute, the outcome may set a precedent for future contractual agreements in the live streaming sphere.