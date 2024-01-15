Live-Action Remake of 'How to Train Your Dragon' Kicks Off Production

The cinematic world is set to revisit the mythical Isle of Berk as production for the live-action remake of the children's fantasy epic, 'How to Train Your Dragon,' takes shape in Northern Ireland. The project marks a momentous occasion as it transposes the beloved animated series into a live-action spectacle, promising a new perspective on the familiar tale of friendship, courage, and self-discovery.

Reuniting the Original Team

Renowned director Dean DeBlois, who helmed the original animated trilogy, returns to steer the live-action adaptation. The news of the production kickoff was shared by DeBlois himself on Instagram. The director's post, marking the first day of filming, drew waves of anticipation from fans worldwide.

Adding to the excitement, the original cast members reunite, with Gerard Butler reprising his role as Stoick, Hiccup's father. New additions to the Viking ensemble include Mason Thames, who steps into the shoes of Hiccup, and Nick Frost, whose role remains undisclosed.

Overcoming Production Challenges

Despite facing initial setbacks due to a SAG-AFTRA strike over payment and artificial intelligence use, the production has now gained full steam. The dispute, which lasted nearly four months, had put a halt to pre-production at Titanic Studios in Belfast but was ultimately resolved, allowing the filming to commence.

Implications for Northern Ireland's Film Industry

The filming of 'How to Train Your Dragon' is a significant event for Northern Ireland's film industry, which has been gaining momentum from hosting major productions such as Kevin Hart's 'Lift' and the second series of BBC dramas 'Showtrial' and 'Blue Lights'. However, the region faced a recent blow when Ridley Scott's 'Blade Runner 2099' TV series moved its filming location due to substantial production changes.

Set for a release in June 2025, the live-action 'How to Train Your Dragon' is expected to create a ripple of excitement among fans and industry insiders alike, mirroring the success of its animated predecessors that garnered a combined global box office collection of $1.6 billion.