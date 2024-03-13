Lithuania Faces Historic Shift: Retirements to Outnumber New Workforce Entries in 2024

This year marks a historic demographic turning point for Lithuania, as the nation grapples with more individuals retiring than entering the workforce. Experts point to the low birth rates of two decades ago and sustained emigration patterns as primary causes but remain optimistic about the economy's resilience in the face of these changes.

Demographic Dynamics and Economic Impact

For the first time since gaining independence, Lithuania will see a larger number of retirements than new workforce entrants in 2024. This shift is attributed to demographic trends such as the low birth rate witnessed 20 years ago and significant levels of emigration. Despite these trends, experts like Romas Lazutka, a professor at Vilnius University, believe the Lithuanian economy will not suffer major setbacks. The country has witnessed an increase in labor market participation over the last decade, with a significant portion of the retirement-age population still employed.

Continued Work Beyond Retirement Age

Many Lithuanians, like 64-year-old Greco-Roman wrestling coach Vladimiras Audickas, choose to continue working beyond the retirement age for financial reasons and personal fulfillment. Audickas, aiming to complete two more Olympic cycles, exemplifies the dedication to contribute despite nearing retirement. This trend is supported by data from the Lithuanian Centre for Social Sciences, indicating a high percentage of older individuals remain in the workforce due to economic necessities and a desire to support their families or save for the future.

Supporting Older Workers

In response to these demographic changes, the Lithuanian Employment Service is launching initiatives to support older workers. New career centers will offer professional information and career planning services, aiming to enhance the employability of this demographic. These measures are crucial, as statistics reveal 48 percent of working individuals over 60 were employed in medium-skilled jobs, with a smaller percentage in high-skilled and unskilled jobs last year.

Lithuania's experience underscores the broader challenges and opportunities associated with demographic shifts. As more individuals like Audickas choose to extend their careers, the nation adapts, showcasing resilience and a proactive approach to maintaining a dynamic and inclusive labor market.