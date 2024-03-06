Liquidstar Launches Innovative Waypoint in Djibouti: Bridging Digital and Infrastructure Divide

Liquidstar's third Waypoint, a micro data center combined with a full spectrum utility center, has commenced operations in Djibouti, marking a significant step towards addressing Africa's compute and data sovereignty gap. Installed in August 2023 and operational from October, this solar-powered, container-sized modular data center not only aims to bridge the digital divide but also provides essential utilities like electricity, water, and internet to local communities at discounted rates.

Revolutionizing Rural Infrastructure

By integrating their own electricity, water, and internet infrastructure, the Waypoints offer a sustainable solution to the critical infrastructure divide. With over 1200 rentals completed since its activation, and plans to increase battery availability from 20 to 80, Liquidstar demonstrates a potent demand for its services amid logistical challenges. The Waypoint's success is also highlighted by the sale of 69,500 ML of water from its atmospheric water generator, underscoring the project's multifaceted impact on local communities.

Empowering Communities Through Technology

Founded by Scott Salandy-Defour and Conor Colwell, Liquidstar leverages air and sun to provide essential services, aiming to future-proof communities while addressing Sustainable Development Goals. With a focus on removing the expensive components of traditional utility infrastructure, Liquidstar's model offers a direct, wireless solution to energy access challenges, serving as a testament to the potential of solar power mini-grids and the innovative use of blockchain for secure transactions and metering.

Looking Towards a Sustainable Future

The Waypoint not only generates revenue through its micro data center but also supports local infrastructure by providing off-grid access to electricity, water, and internet. This approach presents a scalable solution to the challenges of building data centers in emerging markets. As Liquidstar continues to deploy more Waypoints across Africa, their vision of a new electron-based ecosystem comes closer to reality, promising to redefine the landscape of off-grid living and sustainable development.