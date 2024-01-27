Lions Rugby Player Rhynardt Rijnsburger Forced to Retire Due to Medical Condition

Rhynardt Rijnsburger, a promising rugby player and loosehead prop for the Lions, has been compelled to retire prematurely due to a life-threatening medical condition. At the tender age of 22, Rijnsburger has had to hang up his boots, putting an abrupt end to his promising rugby career.

Medical Condition Forces Retirement

The talented Lions player developed deep vein thrombosis (DVT) during a flight to Scotland for a tour last October. This serious condition led to medical advice that further play could endanger his life. The shocking diagnosis forced Rijnsburger to make the tough decision of retirement, truncating his budding rugby career that had only spanned eight international franchise matches for the Lions.

Rijnsburger's Rugby Career

Despite his short-lived career, Rijnsburger holds fond memories of his time in the rugby field. He recalls his debut against Stade Francais in Paris as a significant highlight of his career. He also cherishes the precious opportunities he had to play alongside the legends of the Lions. His last game was a victorious match against the Bulls in Pretoria during the 2022/2023 United Rugby Championship season.

Transitional Journey to Finance

With a degree in accounting under his belt, the former rugby player is now preparing to transition into the finance sector. A product of Paarl Boys High School, Rijnsburger's academic background has positioned him well for this switch. His upcoming match will serve as an honorary send-off, marking the end of his rugby career and the beginning of his journey in finance.