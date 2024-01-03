en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
BNN Newsroom

LinkedIn’s ‘Booming Jobs 2023’ Report: Tech Roles Surge Amid Industry Layoffs

author
By: Ebenezer Mensah
Published: January 3, 2024 at 7:16 am EST
LinkedIn’s ‘Booming Jobs 2023’ Report: Tech Roles Surge Amid Industry Layoffs

Amidst a backdrop of widespread layoffs in the technology sector, LinkedIn has unveiled its annual ‘Booming Jobs 2023’ report, uncovering the fastest-growing jobs globally. The tech industry, defying recent turmoil, emerged as a significant area of expansion. Even as nearly 1,000 tech companies have shed over 150,000 employees in the past year, the demand for tech roles has paradoxically surged. This surge is attributed to several trends, many accelerated by the pandemic, including the shift to remote work, a growing dependence on e-commerce, and the urgent need for organizations to bolster their digital agility.

Sector Spotlight: Engineering

Engineering, in particular, has been spotlighted as the fastest-growing field worldwide. The report, which aims to offer insights into the most sought-after positions over the last five years and provide a perspective on future career opportunities, is based on an analysis of LinkedIn’s data across 28 countries. The analysis focused on job positions that have seen the highest growth rates between January 2018 and July 31, 2022.

Remote Work on the Rise

Another study by FlexJobs identified seven fast-growing career fields for fully remote jobs. Sales emerged as the sector with the highest growth rate at 48% in the last year. Other areas, including account management, client services, business development, bilingual, medical & health, and education, have also seen growth upward of 10-15%.

Country Focus: India

Among the nations experiencing steady job growth, India stands out, particularly within the Salesforce ecosystem. The country, one of the fastest-growing regions for Salesforce, exhibited an impressive 21% year-over-year growth, driven by businesses swiftly adopting cloud technologies and forming partnerships with Salesforce. The company’s extensive growth in India has precipitated a surge in Salesforce professionals, cultivating top talent and significantly influencing the country’s economy. By 2026, it’s projected that the Salesforce economy in India will create 1.3 million jobs and $66.4 billion in new business revenue.

Ultimately, the ‘Booming Jobs 2023’ report and related studies offer a nuanced view of the job market’s trajectory, highlighting the resilience of the tech sector and the promising potential of remote work.

0
BNN Newsroom
author

Ebenezer Mensah

Ebenezer Mensah is a distinguished correspondent with a fervor for journalism that sparks transformation. With an adeptness for penning meticulously researched historical narratives, he offers BNN's international viewership a unique blend of profound insights. Ebenezer seamlessly bridges the gap between history and its resonance in today's world, fostering an informed and active readership. His unparalleled journalistic acumen and steadfast commitment position him as a pivotal asset to BNN's endeavor to present news that truly matters.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Related news

Quadrantid Meteor Shower to Dazzle Skywatchers in Early January 2024

By BNN Correspondents

Redz: The Rising Challenger to TikTok in the Middle East

By BNN Correspondents

Tornado Riders: From Bike Enthusiasts to Harbingers of Social Change

By BNN Correspondents

Unraveling the Hidden Impact of Mining: The Urgency of Data Transparency

By Muhammad Jawad

Record-breaking Property Value Rise in Franklin County, Ohio: Implicat ...
@BNN Newsroom · 23 mins
Record-breaking Property Value Rise in Franklin County, Ohio: Implicat ...
heart comment 0
Reality Show Contestant Rinku Shares Insights on House Dynamics and Defends Munawar

By Momen Zellmi

Reality Show Contestant Rinku Shares Insights on House Dynamics and Defends Munawar
‘Anupamaa’ Explores Balance Between Independence and Parental Duties, Addresses Mental Health

By Rizwan Shah

'Anupamaa' Explores Balance Between Independence and Parental Duties, Addresses Mental Health
WhatsApp Enhances User Privacy with Innovative Group Chat Feature

By Israel Ojoko

WhatsApp Enhances User Privacy with Innovative Group Chat Feature
Love Island’s Rachel Finni Announces Pregnancy and Reflects on Past Regrets

By Momen Zellmi

Love Island's Rachel Finni Announces Pregnancy and Reflects on Past Regrets
Latest Headlines
World News
Supreme Court Stays Transfer of Himachal Pradesh's Police Chief Amid Harassment Allegations
2 mins
Supreme Court Stays Transfer of Himachal Pradesh's Police Chief Amid Harassment Allegations
Art Dealer Stefan Simchowitz Announces U.S. Senate Run as Republican
2 mins
Art Dealer Stefan Simchowitz Announces U.S. Senate Run as Republican
Bangladesh Chhatra League Marks 76th Anniversary: A Testament to History and the Future
2 mins
Bangladesh Chhatra League Marks 76th Anniversary: A Testament to History and the Future
Big Dreams and Chosan: Charities Changing Lives in The Gambia
2 mins
Big Dreams and Chosan: Charities Changing Lives in The Gambia
Serums vs Moisturizers: A Matter of Individual Skin Needs
2 mins
Serums vs Moisturizers: A Matter of Individual Skin Needs
Ebonyi State Governor Announces Major Upgrade to State's Healthcare System
2 mins
Ebonyi State Governor Announces Major Upgrade to State's Healthcare System
Congressman Bruce Westerman Reflects on 2023: Key Legislation and Future Priorities
3 mins
Congressman Bruce Westerman Reflects on 2023: Key Legislation and Future Priorities
Northern Emancipation Network Calls Out Alleged Marginalization Within Nigerian Governors Forum
3 mins
Northern Emancipation Network Calls Out Alleged Marginalization Within Nigerian Governors Forum
Charlotte Crosby Discloses Fitness Journey Post-Pregnancy, Amidst Online Criticism
3 mins
Charlotte Crosby Discloses Fitness Journey Post-Pregnancy, Amidst Online Criticism
UNWTO Reveals Best Tourist Villages of 2023: Egypt's Siwa Oasis Among Top Destinations
1 hour
UNWTO Reveals Best Tourist Villages of 2023: Egypt's Siwa Oasis Among Top Destinations
Egypt's Siwa Oasis Among UNWTO's Best Tourist Villages for 2023
1 hour
Egypt's Siwa Oasis Among UNWTO's Best Tourist Villages for 2023
'Occupied City' - A Somber Journey Through Nazi-Occupied Amsterdam
3 hours
'Occupied City' - A Somber Journey Through Nazi-Occupied Amsterdam
World Braille Day 2024: Celebrating Louis Braille's Legacy and the Power of Inclusion
4 hours
World Braille Day 2024: Celebrating Louis Braille's Legacy and the Power of Inclusion
32nd Anniversary of 'Wednesday Demonstration': A Resonating Call for Justice Amidst Regional Tensions
4 hours
32nd Anniversary of 'Wednesday Demonstration': A Resonating Call for Justice Amidst Regional Tensions
Michael Smith Triumphs Over Michael Van Gerwen in Historic Darts Championship Match
5 hours
Michael Smith Triumphs Over Michael Van Gerwen in Historic Darts Championship Match
Vietnam's UNESCO Heritage Sites: A Rising Force in Global Tourism
8 hours
Vietnam's UNESCO Heritage Sites: A Rising Force in Global Tourism
India's Truckers' Strike Called Off, Saudi Arabia Joins BRICS, and More
10 hours
India's Truckers' Strike Called Off, Saudi Arabia Joins BRICS, and More
Fermi Paradox and the Search for Extraterrestrial Intelligence: A Closer Look
10 hours
Fermi Paradox and the Search for Extraterrestrial Intelligence: A Closer Look

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app