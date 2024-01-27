Linebacker Kelvion Riggins Commits to Texas A&M, Forgoing Tennessee

In a significant development for the Texas A&M Aggies, linebacker Kelvion Riggins from Forney High School has made a commitment to join their ranks. Riggins, a gem in the class of 2025, has been a top target for several leading football programs, owing to his exceptional performance in the last season, recording 88 tackles and 12 sacks. However, the in-state allure and persistent recruitment efforts from the Aggies team have won him over.

Riggins Chooses Texas A&M Over Tennessee

In the race to secure Riggins' commitment, Texas A&M found stiff competition from Tennessee and Georgia. The young linebacker had visited Knoxville twice in 2022, fueling speculation on his potential choice. However, the new head coach at Texas A&M, Mike Elko, played a pivotal role in tipping the scales in the Aggies' favor. Riggins, currently ranked as the No. 28 linebacker and No. 228 player nationally, is expected to bring a significant impact to the Aggies' 2025 class, particularly with his formidable defending skills and physical presence on the field.

Aggies' Recruitment Strategy Pays Off

Securing Riggins' commitment is seen as a substantial triumph for Texas A&M, especially given the recent coaching change. The team's focus on demonstrating to Riggins that he was a priority has evidently paid dividends. His decision to commit to the Aggies is viewed as a potential catalyst for attracting more recruits, given Riggins' standing as a four-star prospect and his explosive skill set on the field.

Tennessee Volunteers Secure Brentwood Academy Quarterback

Meanwhile, the Tennessee Volunteers have managed to secure a commitment from Brentwood Academy quarterback George MacIntyre. They view this acquisition as a cornerstone for their 2025 class. The Volunteers' coaching staff, led by linebackers coach Brian Jean-Mary, continues to focus on strengthening their team with talented recruits, with a particular emphasis on the defensive lineup. They have already secured three defensive commitments from corners at Milton High School and are now setting their sights on Jaedon Harmon, a linebacker from Rome High School, as a potential addition.