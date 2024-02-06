Linda Wertheimer: A Founding Mother of NPR Bids Adieu to Journalism

After a distinguished career spanning over half a century, Linda Wertheimer, a cornerstone of the National Public Radio (NPR), has announced her retirement. The news marks the end of an era for NPR, where Wertheimer, along with Susan Stamberg, Nina Totenberg, and Cokie Roberts, revolutionized the network's sound and style, earning them the affectionate moniker of the 'founding mothers' of NPR.

Trailblazer in Journalism

Wertheimer's journey with NPR started with the network's inception. She was the first director of NPR's flagship program 'All Things Considered', taking on the mantle at its premiere in 1971 and later ascending to the role of host in 1989. Her leadership played a crucial role in etching NPR onto the canvas of afternoon radio broadcasting. It was the 'founding mothers' who, during a time when women's presence in media was sparing at best, shaped NPR's identity and laid the groundwork for its significant presence in journalism today.

A Legacy of Firsts

Wertheimer's illustrious career is studded with milestones, the most significant being her role as the first woman to anchor coverage of a presidential nomination convention and election night in 1976. The significance of this achievement is magnified by the context of the time, a period when women were largely absent from the political and journalistic landscapes. Over the years, Wertheimer has anchored a total of 10 conventions and 12 election nights, a testament to her enduring presence and meaningful contributions to the field.

Pay Homage to the Pioneers

In her retirement memo, Wertheimer acknowledged the seminal roles of Bill Siemering, considered the creator of NPR, and Cleve Matthews, the first editor who set the journalistic standards for the organization. Her acknowledgment serves as a humble reminder of NPR's roots and the monumental efforts of those who helped shape the network into the reputable institution it is today.