BNN Newsroom

Limerick Community News: Priest’s Heart Surgery Stresses Cardiac Health Importance; Fundraising for Youth Services Underway

By: Salman Khan
Published: January 2, 2024 at 6:43 am EST
Fr Martin McGowan, a highly respected priest from Limerick, has recently undergone triple heart bypass surgery. McGowan, who had flown back to Limerick from Zambia to care for his mother, experienced symptoms of chest tightness and nausea during a swim. Medical diagnosis revealed stable angina, leading to the discovery of arterial blockage. With a grateful nod to the healthcare services, Fr McGowan stresses the significance of routine cardiology checks, even at the slightest hint of health issues. His experience serves as a wake-up call for the community, emphasizing the critical nature of cardiac health.

Community Support for Youth Services

Fr Brian Ó’Fearraigh, another esteemed figure in the Limerick community, has chosen to ‘brave the shave’ to raise funds for youth services in Gaoth Dobhair. The sponsored head and beard shave is a measure to gather crucial funds for a cause close to Fr Brian’s heart – the enhancement of Youth Services in their community. Plans for a dedicated Youth Drop-In Centre, Ionad Óige Ghaoth Dobhair, are underway. This Centre will offer a supportive environment in the heart of the community for young individuals. The multi-purpose Youth Resource Centre will cater to the social, recreational, educational, and personal needs of the youth. The fundraising event, scheduled for September 15, promises to be a night filled with fun, entertainment, and community spirit.

BNN Newsroom
Salman Khan

Salman Khan is BNN's esteemed International Sports Correspondent, capitalizing on his expertise and ICC certification to deliver comprehensive reports in the sports sector. He has notable experience covering significant events including the 2019 World Cup and the 2022 Asia Cup. His exemplary work has been recognized with awards such as the 2021 Emerging Star Award, reflecting his commitment to sports journalism. Leveraging his widespread understanding of and passion for sports, Salman offers a unique and engaging perspective in his reports, making him an integral part of BNN's sports journalism team.

