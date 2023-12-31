en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
BNN Newsroom

Lifestyle, Not Genetics, Key Factor in Majority of Cancer Cases

author
By: Rafia Tasleem
Published: December 31, 2023 at 2:23 am EST
Lifestyle, Not Genetics, Key Factor in Majority of Cancer Cases

While genetic predispositions can certainly contribute to the incidence of cancer, a staggering 70 to 80 percent of cases are instead linked to lifestyle, dietary habits, and environmental factors. Even cancers with acknowledged hereditary links, such as ovarian, breast, colon, and rectal cancers, could be largely preventable, with the World Health Organization (WHO) suggesting that adopting evidence-based prevention strategies and avoiding risk factors could prevent 30 to 50 percent of cancers.

Early Detection: A Key to Survival

Early detection through screening plays a crucial role in improving survival rates. By identifying biomarkers like cell-free DNA, which indicates genetic and epigenetic changes linked to cancer, many cancers can be caught in their nascent stages. This is exemplified by the high five-year survival rate for early-stage prostate cancer in Hong Kong, in stark contrast to more advanced cases.

Zhu Shida from BGI, a leading genome research organization, emphasizes the transformative impact of early diagnosis. By enabling timely medical intervention, early detection can prevent the metastatic spread of cancer, dramatically improving patients’ prognosis and quality of life.

The Role of Screening in Cancer Prevention

A study originating from the Netherlands demonstrated the life-saving power of screening, with a screening group showing a lower incidence and mortality rate of lung cancer compared to a control group. This evidence underscores the importance of widespread and accessible screening in cancer prevention.

However, the battle against cancer is far from over. The Global Cancer Statistics 2020 report predicts an alarming rise in cancer cases, with an estimated 28 million cases per year by 2040. Breast and lung cancers are expected to be the most common globally.

Shifting Paradigms in Cancer Care

In Hong Kong, cancer mortality has been increasing annually, accounting for 29.2 percent of all deaths in 2020. As a result, the dialogue around cancer care is evolving, with a shift towards a focus on health span rather than life span. The emphasis is increasingly on prevention and early detection, with the aim of maintaining quality of life in the elderly.

Companies like Prenetics, a genetic testing provider, and Insighta, a joint venture for cancer screening, are at the forefront of this shift. They plan to make screening more accessible, affordable, and accurate, with tests for liver and lung cancer slated for introduction by 2025, and a multicancer detection test by 2027.

While colonoscopies have been instrumental in reducing colorectal cancer rates, the limitations in patient throughput for endoscopies underscore the need for alternative detection methods.

0
BNN Newsroom
author

Rafia Tasleem

Rafia Tasleem stands as an exemplary figure in media and communications, with a profound dedication to unraveling stories that resonate. An esteemed alumna of Aligarh Muslim University, she boasts a Master's in Mass Communication and Media Studies, providing her with a rich tapestry of journalistic insights. Rafia's adeptness in fostering effective communication and cultivating robust relationships distinguishes her in the industry. Her unyielding commitment to weaving impactful narratives and fortifying bonds with peers and informants positions her as an irreplaceable pillar within our newsroom.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Related news

Survival Against All Odds: 'Society of the Snow' Depicts the Harrowing Andes Plane Crash

By Salman Akhtar

Deciphering the 2024 Predictions for Australia's Property Market

By Geeta Pillai

Ukraine's Fiscal Crisis: A Plea for Emergency International Aid

By Rizwan Shah

Hazardous Blaze Erupts as Ammonium Nitrate Truck Ignites in Western Australia

By Geeta Pillai

Meteor Streaks Across UK Night Sky, Sparking Social Media Frenzy ...
@BNN Newsroom · 18 seconds
Meteor Streaks Across UK Night Sky, Sparking Social Media Frenzy ...
heart comment 0
Three Naga Groups Unite to Address Naga Political Issue with Collective Effort

By Dil Bar Irshad

Three Naga Groups Unite to Address Naga Political Issue with Collective Effort
Empathy in Healthcare: The Bond that Bolsters Patient Well-being

By Saboor Bayat

Empathy in Healthcare: The Bond that Bolsters Patient Well-being
Straits Times Index Surges, Breaking Above 3,150 Mark

By Waqas Arain

Straits Times Index Surges, Breaking Above 3,150 Mark
Edmonton’s Approach to Homeless Encampments: A Study in Controversy

By Sakchi Khandelwal

Edmonton's Approach to Homeless Encampments: A Study in Controversy
Latest Headlines
World News
Empathy in Healthcare: The Bond that Bolsters Patient Well-being
41 seconds
Empathy in Healthcare: The Bond that Bolsters Patient Well-being
Cristiano Ronaldo: A Year of Triumph, Leading Goal Scorer of 2023
1 min
Cristiano Ronaldo: A Year of Triumph, Leading Goal Scorer of 2023
A Week of Hockey: Victories, Announcements, and Strategy
2 mins
A Week of Hockey: Victories, Announcements, and Strategy
2024 European Parliament Elections: A Potential Shift Towards the Right
2 mins
2024 European Parliament Elections: A Potential Shift Towards the Right
Lulu Sun Considers Switching Sports Nationality to New Zealand: A Potential Game-Changer
3 mins
Lulu Sun Considers Switching Sports Nationality to New Zealand: A Potential Game-Changer
International Space Station Astronauts to Ring in New Year 16 Times
3 mins
International Space Station Astronauts to Ring in New Year 16 Times
President Petro Reflects on Mixed Year, Celebrates Single-Digit Inflation Success
3 mins
President Petro Reflects on Mixed Year, Celebrates Single-Digit Inflation Success
Daniel Quizon Takes the Lead in the Philippine National Chess Championships.
4 mins
Daniel Quizon Takes the Lead in the Philippine National Chess Championships.
Manchester United Loss Spurs Criticism; FPL Community Prepares for Player Departures
4 mins
Manchester United Loss Spurs Criticism; FPL Community Prepares for Player Departures
International Space Station Astronauts to Ring in New Year 16 Times
3 mins
International Space Station Astronauts to Ring in New Year 16 Times
International Space Station Astronauts to Ring in New Year 16 Times
8 mins
International Space Station Astronauts to Ring in New Year 16 Times
International Space Station Astronauts to Ring in New Year 16 Times
9 mins
International Space Station Astronauts to Ring in New Year 16 Times
Recapping 2023: A Comprehensive Look at Global Events
18 mins
Recapping 2023: A Comprehensive Look at Global Events
Global Roundup: Gaza Conflict, Russian Air Attack, U.S. Politics, and More
6 hours
Global Roundup: Gaza Conflict, Russian Air Attack, U.S. Politics, and More
2023: A Year of Significant Shifts and Events Across Sectors
6 hours
2023: A Year of Significant Shifts and Events Across Sectors
A Look Back at 2023: 10 Record-Breaking Global Events
7 hours
A Look Back at 2023: 10 Record-Breaking Global Events
Cultural Tapestry: New Year's Eve Traditions Around the Globe
9 hours
Cultural Tapestry: New Year's Eve Traditions Around the Globe
South Africa's Health Department Highlights Rheumatic Fever and Heart Disease
13 hours
South Africa's Health Department Highlights Rheumatic Fever and Heart Disease

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app