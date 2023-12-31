Lifestyle, Not Genetics, Key Factor in Majority of Cancer Cases

While genetic predispositions can certainly contribute to the incidence of cancer, a staggering 70 to 80 percent of cases are instead linked to lifestyle, dietary habits, and environmental factors. Even cancers with acknowledged hereditary links, such as ovarian, breast, colon, and rectal cancers, could be largely preventable, with the World Health Organization (WHO) suggesting that adopting evidence-based prevention strategies and avoiding risk factors could prevent 30 to 50 percent of cancers.

Early Detection: A Key to Survival

Early detection through screening plays a crucial role in improving survival rates. By identifying biomarkers like cell-free DNA, which indicates genetic and epigenetic changes linked to cancer, many cancers can be caught in their nascent stages. This is exemplified by the high five-year survival rate for early-stage prostate cancer in Hong Kong, in stark contrast to more advanced cases.

Zhu Shida from BGI, a leading genome research organization, emphasizes the transformative impact of early diagnosis. By enabling timely medical intervention, early detection can prevent the metastatic spread of cancer, dramatically improving patients’ prognosis and quality of life.

The Role of Screening in Cancer Prevention

A study originating from the Netherlands demonstrated the life-saving power of screening, with a screening group showing a lower incidence and mortality rate of lung cancer compared to a control group. This evidence underscores the importance of widespread and accessible screening in cancer prevention.

However, the battle against cancer is far from over. The Global Cancer Statistics 2020 report predicts an alarming rise in cancer cases, with an estimated 28 million cases per year by 2040. Breast and lung cancers are expected to be the most common globally.

Shifting Paradigms in Cancer Care

In Hong Kong, cancer mortality has been increasing annually, accounting for 29.2 percent of all deaths in 2020. As a result, the dialogue around cancer care is evolving, with a shift towards a focus on health span rather than life span. The emphasis is increasingly on prevention and early detection, with the aim of maintaining quality of life in the elderly.

Companies like Prenetics, a genetic testing provider, and Insighta, a joint venture for cancer screening, are at the forefront of this shift. They plan to make screening more accessible, affordable, and accurate, with tests for liver and lung cancer slated for introduction by 2025, and a multicancer detection test by 2027.

While colonoscopies have been instrumental in reducing colorectal cancer rates, the limitations in patient throughput for endoscopies underscore the need for alternative detection methods.