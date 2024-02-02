Life-Saving Liver Transplant in St. Louis Highlights the Need for Living Donors

In a remarkable medical event, St. Louis witnessed its first living donor liver transplant in a decade, granting a new lease of life to infant Eden Hernandez. This significant occasion not only saved the life of Eden, a Florissant resident, but also shed light on the rare practice of living liver donations in the United States.

A Race Against Time

Eden was suffering from a severe liver disease, evident through her neon yellow eyes, a bulging tummy, and orangish skin. The dire need for a liver transplant led to a search for a suitable donor, which concluded successfully with Smita Nadia Hussain, a relative of Eden. Nadia, a New Jersey resident, generously decided to donate a part of her liver to save Eden's life.

The Journey of Hope

The challenges were immense. Nadia had to travel from New Jersey, leaving her young children behind, and stay apart for a month. Despite these hurdles, she chose to partake in this life-saving mission. The transplant, carried out at St. Louis Children's Hospital, was successful. The post-operative phase saw a dramatic improvement in Eden's condition, and she is now back home, basking in the love and care of her family.

The Broader Picture

The significance of this surgical feat is magnified when viewed against the backdrop of data indicating that only 6% of liver transplants in the United States in the previous year were from living donors. Dr. Janis Stoll and Dr. William Chapman from the local transplant centers underscored the necessity of education about living donor liver donation. They highlighted the growing waiting list for transplants and the risks associated with waiting longer for a deceased donor liver. The medical community is making strides to improve safety measures for both donors and recipients and to augment awareness and support for living donation.