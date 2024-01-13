Life After Break-up: Olivia Wilde, Jason Sudeikis Spotted in Los Angeles

Amid the sprawling urban jungle of Los Angeles, actress Olivia Wilde was captured post-workout, exhibiting her toned physique in a casual ensemble that subtly paid homage to the city’s culinary history. Dressed in a hoodie bearing the name of renowned L.A. diner ‘The Apple Pan,’ Wilde exuded an effortless charm that was accentuated by her gold earrings and sunglasses. Clutching a black bag and a blue water bottle, the actress’s attire was a testament to her fitness regimen and her commitment to maintaining her health.

Jason Sudeikis Spotted with Elsie Hewitt

In a parallel narrative, the city of angels bore witness to another intriguing sighting. Wilde’s ex-fiance, Jason Sudeikis, was seen outside Birds Street Club in West Hollywood alongside actress Elsie Hewitt. Hewitt, significantly younger than Sudeikis, was spotted in an intimate embrace with him, stirring the cauldron of speculation about their relationship status. A narrative that began last summer, their relationship remains shrouded in uncertainty and unconfirmed reports.

A Chapter Closed, A New Beginning

The romantic entanglements of Wilde and Sudeikis have been a subject of public fascination since their engagement fell through in November 2020. The couple, parents to two children, were embroiled in a public custody battle that was eventually resolved in September 2023 with a joint custody agreement. Sudeikis, as part of the settlement, agreed to pay child support, marking the end of one chapter and signaling the onset of another.

Wilde and Styles: A Brief Romance

In the wake of her breakup with Sudeikis, Wilde embarked on a high-profile relationship with musician Harry Styles. This affair, which ended in November 2022, added another layer to the actress’s romantic history. Despite the challenges and conversations resulting from her family’s shifting dynamics, Wilde has consistently emphasized the happiness of her children as a shared priority with Sudeikis.