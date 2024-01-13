Liberty, North Carolina Prepares for Growth with Revised Land Development Plan

Liberty, North Carolina, a quaint town known for its small-town charm, is set to undergo significant changes as a mega site moves in. With the last land development plan dating back to the 1990s, it’s time to revise the blueprint to manage the impending growth without disrupting the town’s unique character.

Updating the Land Development Plan

The updated plan seeks to establish clear boundaries for potential developmental projects. This well-defined approach not only preserves the town’s charm but also provides clear guidelines for developers, specifying where they can and cannot build. The objective is to balance the impending development boom with the town’s existing serenity and charm.

Focus on Infrastructure

The revised plan also factors in crucial infrastructure elements such as water and sewer connections. It meticulously outlines responsibility for the costs associated with these utilities, ensuring transparency and accountability. This structured approach aims to give Liberty more control over the changes and ensure that the town’s infrastructure needs are met responsibly.

Keeping Control in the Hands of the Residents

The town’s planning and zoning board chair, Kevin Bowman, emphasizes the community’s desire to preserve the town’s character for future generations. Town manager, Scott Kidd, highlights that the updated plan doesn’t just provide guidance to developers, but also streamlines the approval process through the planning and zoning board. The overarching goal is to keep the reins of control firmly in the hands of Liberty’s residents, empowering them to shape their town’s future.

The Planning and Zoning Board is set to vote on the land development plan in the coming week. If approved, the plan will be presented to the town council and subjected to a public hearing. This democratic approach ensures that the voices of the residents are heard, and their town’s future is shaped by their collective decision.