LHC Calls for ECP Response to Elahi's Election Symbol Change Plea

Justice Shahid Bilal Hassan of the Lahore High Court (LHC) has solicited a response from the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) pertaining to a petition filed by the former Chief Minister of Punjab, Chaudhry Pervez Elahi. A member of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI), Elahi has requested a change in his election symbol from a 'donkey cart' to a 'peacock' ahead of the general elections.

Elahi to Contest from PP-32 Gujrat

Elahi has announced his intention to vie for a seat in the provincial assembly from the constituency PP-32 Gujrat. His attorney, Amir Saeed Rawn, stressed that the Supreme Court had greenlighted Elahi's participation in the upcoming elections.

Request for Symbol Change

Following the Supreme Court's approval, Elahi applied for the 'peacock' symbol with the returning officer (RO). However, the RO reported not receiving his application and subsequently allocated the 'donkey cart' symbol to Elahi. This development has prompted Elahi to challenge the RO's decision in court.

Elahi's Petition

In his petition, Elahi implores the court to reverse the RO's decision and direct the concerned authorities to allot the 'peacock' as his election symbol. The case now awaits the ECP's response as per the LHC's request, and the ruling may set a precedent for future symbol allocation disputes.