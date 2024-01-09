en English
BNN Newsroom

LG Revolutionizes TV Viewing with Dolby Vision Filmmaker Mode in 2024 OLED TVs

By: Rafia Tasleem
Published: January 8, 2024 at 8:22 pm EST
LG Revolutionizes TV Viewing with Dolby Vision Filmmaker Mode in 2024 OLED TVs

In a ground-breaking move in television technology, LG has announced the introduction of the Dolby Vision Filmmaker Mode in their 2024 OLED TV lineup. This significant advancement, revealed at CES 2024, aims to revolutionize the way viewers experience cinematic content at home.

From Filmmaker Mode to Dolby Vision Filmmaker Mode

The Filmmaker Mode, an innovation of the UHD Alliance, was designed to address filmmakers’ concerns regarding the misrepresentation of their work on standard TVs. Acclaimed filmmakers like Martin Scorsese, Denis Villeneuve, and Tom Cruise have publicly endorsed this feature. The mode offers an authentic viewing experience by adjusting parameters such as brightness, color temperature. Additionally, it disables features like motion smoothing and artificial image sharpening that often distort the original visual composition.

Despite its advantages, the original Filmmaker Mode was hindered due to its incompatibility with Dolby Vision HDR content. This limitation often led TVs to revert to presets with undesired motion smoothing. The newly introduced Dolby Vision Filmmaker Mode by LG overcomes this challenge. It allows viewers to watch Dolby Vision content as intended by the creators without the need for manual adjustment of TV settings.

LG’s 2024 OLED TV Lineup: A Game-Changer

The 2024 OLED TV lineup from LG, apart from featuring the Dolby Vision Filmmaker Mode, also boasts the latest α11 AI processor, a wireless transparent display, and a dual viewing experience. These TVs are expected to set a new benchmark in picture quality in the television industry.

The Future of Home Theater Experience

With the Dolby Vision Filmmaker Mode, LG seeks to enhance the home theater experience by providing easy access to director-approved visuals. This feature, coupled with the state-of-the-art specifications of LG’s 2024 OLED TVs, is poised to redefine the standards of home entertainment, making it more immersive and authentic.

Furthermore, at CES 2024, LG also showcased its ‘Affectionate Intelligence’ tag and various AI upgrades for its wider TV line-up, hinting at the company’s commitment to integrating technology with human-centric designs for an elevated user experience.

Rafia Tasleem

Rafia Tasleem stands as an exemplary figure in media and communications, with a profound dedication to unraveling stories that resonate. An esteemed alumna of Aligarh Muslim University, she boasts a Master's in Mass Communication and Media Studies, providing her with a rich tapestry of journalistic insights.

