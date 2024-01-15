Lepidico Ltd to Attend 121 Cape Town Investment Conference, Shares Future Plans

In a move that signals its continued commitment to growth and industry engagement, Lepidico Ltd, a Lithium and Critical Minerals development company listed on the Australian Securities Exchange (ASX), has confirmed its presence at the upcoming 121 Cape Town Investment Conference in February 2024. As part of the company’s strategic trajectory, this participation underscores its resolve to stay connected with the global investment community, share insights, and explore potential opportunities.

Exploring New Avenues

Driving the representation at the much-awaited conference is the company’s Managing Director, Mr. Joe Walsh. Lepidico is in a pivotal phase of evolution, with its Phase 1 Project, which includes a mining operation in Namibia and a purpose-built chemical conversion plant in Abu Dhabi, gaining momentum. As the company’s key representative, Mr. Walsh’s engagement at the conference will offer invaluable insights into Lepidico’s vision, operational strategy, and future growth possibilities.

Forward-Looking Statements

As part of the announcement, Lepidico also shared forward-looking statements regarding its future plans and objectives. These projections, rooted in the present economic and operating conditions, provide a glimpse into the company’s expectations for upcoming events and actions. However, the company was quick to add a note of caution for investors.

A Word of Caution

Lepidico makes it clear that such forward-looking statements should not be seen as guarantees of future performance. A multitude of risks and uncertainties, inherent to the business environment, could lead to actual results deviating significantly from those anticipated. Investors, therefore, are advised not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements. The company further clarified that it is under no obligation to update or revise these statements in the future, unless mandated by law or stock exchange regulations.