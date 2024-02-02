Lekan Olatunji: Nollywood Actor's Desperate Battle to Save Wife from Cancer

Renowned Nollywood actor and producer, Lekan Olatunji, recently opened up about the desperate measures he took in a grueling attempt to save his wife, Wunmi, from the jaws of cancer. His stirring revelation came during an interview on the 'Talk to B' show, where he detailed the heartbreaking journey that ended in tragedy.

The Unseen Enemy

Lekan and his wife, Wunmi, were oblivious to the deadly disease slowly consuming her health until a routine check-up brought the brutal reality crashing down. The cancer had stealthily spread to her spinal cord, crippling her ability to walk and signaling the urgency of the situation.

Desperate Measures for Desperate Times

In a race against time to save his wife, Lekan made the hard decision to sell his two cars, a sacrifice that netted him N4 million. He drained his bank account, relentlessly trying to amass the N12.5 million required for two urgent surgeries. The couple's hope was to fly Wunmi to America for advanced treatment, their plans thwarted by the frustrating inability to secure a visa swiftly.

Despite the odds, a beacon of hope came in the form of a family member based in the U.S. who offered to shoulder the expenses through salary deductions. However, time was not on their side.

The Battle Lost

With the clock ticking and resources limited, they embarked on the first surgery in Lagos, having raised N7.8 million. Tragically, despite the efforts, Wunmi's life slipped away two weeks post-surgery, leaving Lekan and their family in an abyss of grief.

As we reflect on this narrative, it serves as a distressing reminder of the toll cancer continues to take on families and the desperate situations many find themselves in, in the face of the exorbitant costs tied to effective treatment. Lekan's story underscores the need for more accessible and affordable healthcare, not just in Nigeria, but globally.