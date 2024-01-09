en English
BNN Newsroom

Legislation to End Dog Meat Trade Advances in Committee

By: Dil Bar Irshad
Published: January 8, 2024 at 9:03 pm EST
In a significant legislative move, a bill aimed at terminating the distribution and consumption of dog meat has been approved by a committee. The proposed legislation reflects the changing attitudes towards dogs, increasingly considered pets rather than livestock. This shift in perception has triggered ethical concerns about the treatment of dogs, inciting a societal debate on animal rights.

Phasing Out a Traditional Industry

The bill, if enacted into law, will mark a radical alteration in the legal status of dogs, potentially leading to the shutdown of dog farms and eateries serving dog meat. The legislation’s key objective is to phase out an industry that, while being part of local traditions, is now deemed inhumane by a significant part of the populace.

A Modern Approach to Animal Rights

Supporters of the bill contend that it mirrors a contemporary approach to animal rights and is in alignment with international standards. They argue that the bill’s passage is a response to the evolving societal and global attitudes towards animal welfare. In contrast, critics warn that the legislation could adversely affect the livelihoods of those engaged in the industry and potentially conflict with cultural norms.

Next Steps

The legislation will now proceed to the full parliament for debate and a vote. The fate of this groundbreaking bill, which has sparked conversations about animal rights and the evolving perception of dogs, will be decided in this critical phase.

