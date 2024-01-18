Legal Loophole Allows Convicted Sex Offender to Continue Teaching Children

Thomas Rodgers, a 44-year-old man from Billericay, Essex, who was convicted of historic indecent assault against two children, continues to provide private music lessons to children courtesy of a legal loophole. The loophole allows convicted sex offenders to tutor children privately, without the necessity of a criminal record check through the Disclosure and Barring Service (DBS).

Advertisment

A Legal Loophole Protecting the Offender

Rodgers, convicted at Snaresbrook Crown Court in December and bailed ahead of a delayed sentence in January, continues to advertise his tutoring services online. He has reportedly taught children as recently as the Saturday before this report. Private tutors like Rodgers, who are not members of organizations such as The Tutors Association, which mandates enhanced DBS checks, are not required by law to undergo such checks. This legal inadequacy has enabled Rodgers to continue teaching despite his conviction.

Concealment of Criminal Convictions

Survivors of Rodgers' abuse have voiced their distress over his continued teaching and the loophole that facilitates it. It remains unknown whether Rodgers disclosed his status on the sex offenders register to the parents who entrusted their children to his care for lessons.

Rodgers' website, which was live before it mysteriously became unavailable, and his webpage on the School of Everything site, failed to disclose his criminal convictions. Despite the conviction, Rodgers' Music Code of Practice and Safeguarding Policy, updated post his charges, fails to mention any criminal record check. It emphasizes his responsibility for the safety of children and vulnerable adults while teaching, a claim that now appears to be a sham in the light of his past misconduct.