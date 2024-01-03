Legacy Apple ID Users Encounter Issues Following System Updates

Amidst recent updates to Apple’s operating systems, including Sonoma, iOS, and iPadOS, legacy Apple ID users are grappling with significant changes. Traditionally, these accounts used a login name rather than an email address. However, the updates have mandated the use of a real email address, effectively sidelining aliases such as preferred mac.com or me.com addresses.

Disruption of Payment Processes

One user, with a history of using their legacy Apple ID for all purchases, including media, subscriptions, and software linked to their mac.com email address, faced an unexpected hurdle. Their bank card verification failed with the legacy Apple ID, disrupting their subscription payments to services like Office 365.

The Workaround and Its Challenges

The user discovered a workaround by employing an Apple Card for payments. However, this led to a manual payment process for subscriptions and updates, adding an extra layer of complexity and inconvenience to their digital experience.

Legacy Accounts: The End of an Era?

The issues encountered by this user, and others facing similar difficulties with payment verification post-update, raise questions about Apple’s intentions with its updates to the operating systems and Apple ID handling. Is this an attempt to phase out legacy accounts, or does it reflect a significant shift in how Apple IDs function?

Apple’s Next Steps

As users continue to navigate these changes, the ball is in Apple’s court to provide clear communication and effective solutions to ensure a seamless transition for all its users, regardless of the type of Apple ID they hold.