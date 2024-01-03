Leaveism in the Age of Remote Working: The Importance of Effective Leadership

The 21st-century term ‘leaveism’, coined in 2013, encapsulates an unsettling trend in the corporate world: employees taking work home, working during their vacation, or using leave to catch up on backlog. Concurrently, presenteeism—working when unwell—has been a persistent issue. The COVID-19 pandemic and the consequent shift to remote working provided an unprecedented opportunity to observe the impact on these phenomena.

The Relocation, Not Elimination, of Leaveism and Presenteeism

As the pandemic forced companies worldwide to transition to remote working, it was hoped that this change would alleviate leaveism and presenteeism. However, research findings indicate that working from home did not eliminate these issues; it merely relocated them. The issues that used to simmer in office cubicles have now found a new home—in our homes.

A significant 43% of individuals continued to experience presenteeism, while 47% reported instances of leaveism. Despite the comfort of working from their personal space, employees felt compelled to work when they were unwell or use leave to complete work tasks. The comfort zone was no longer comforting—it became a new battleground for work-related stress.

Post-Pandemic Working Arrangements and Employee Wellbeing

As the world gradually recovers from the pandemic, companies are contemplating the future of work—hybrid models, full-time remote work, or a return to the office. Each of these arrangements carries implications for employee wellbeing and organizational practices. The challenge is to balance efficiency and productivity with the mental and physical health of employees.

The Role of Effective Line Management

The authors of ‘Wellbeing at Work’ suggest that effective line management, especially those with high emotional intelligence (EQ), can play a pivotal role in mitigating the adverse effects of leaveism and presenteeism. Managers with a high EQ foster better team relationships, inspire commitment, and create an environment where employees feel valued and supported, not just as workers but as individuals. They understand the fine line between being supportive and intruding into an employee’s personal space.

During this period of uncertainty in work-life balance, the need for managers to focus on the sustainability of their teams has never been more critical. The goal is not just to ensure the smooth functioning of the team but also to prioritize positive experiences at work—creating a work culture that values wellbeing over mere productivity.