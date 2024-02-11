Leadership Transitions at Provident Bancorp Inc. and Brentwood Baptist Church: Navigating Change and Embracing New Opportunities

In a significant shift within the financial and religious landscapes, Provident Bancorp Inc. and Brentwood Baptist Church announce key leadership transitions. As of February 9, 2024, Carol L. Houle, Co-President and Co-CEO of Provident Bancorp Inc., has stepped down from her roles, while Mike Glenn, former senior pastor of Brentwood Baptist Church, moves to a supportive position within the congregation.

A New Chapter at Provident Bancorp Inc.

Carol L. Houle's departure from Provident Bancorp Inc., effective February 9, 2024, marks the end of an era. In recognition of her contributions, Ms. Houle will receive a severance payment and retain rights to vested benefits. Joseph B. Reilly, a seasoned banking professional with over 35 years of experience, will assume the position of sole President and CEO.

The transition comes as Houle seeks to pursue personal interests such as travel, reading, and music. In addition, she plans to share her expertise by mentoring start-ups and large companies as an independent director and exploring new business opportunities.

Praising the company's leadership team and the capabilities of her successor, Houle expressed confidence in their ability to continue growing the business. "I am proud of what we have accomplished together," she said in a statement, "and I am excited to see the company continue to thrive under Joseph's leadership."

A Shift in Roles at Brentwood Baptist Church

In a parallel development, Mike Glenn, former senior pastor of Brentwood Baptist Church, announced his decision to step down from his leadership role. Emphasizing the importance of his new position as a church member, Glenn highlighted the guidelines he would adhere to, such as avoiding gossip and criticism and not interfering in decision-making.

Glenn expressed his intention to find his place within the church community and contribute to its mission. "I want to be a good follower," he said, "rather than being in charge."

The transition at Brentwood Baptist Church reflects a broader trend within religious institutions, as leaders increasingly recognize the importance of empowering their communities and fostering a culture of collaboration and shared responsibility.

Navigating Change and Embracing New Opportunities

As Provident Bancorp Inc. and Brentwood Baptist Church navigate these leadership transitions, both organizations face new opportunities and challenges. With a renewed focus on personal interests and mentorship, Carol L. Houle and Mike Glenn embark on exciting new chapters in their lives.

Meanwhile, Joseph B. Reilly and Brentwood Baptist Church's new leadership team step up to the challenge of guiding their respective institutions through a period of change. As they do so, they will undoubtedly draw upon the wisdom and experience of their predecessors, ensuring a smooth transition and a bright future for all involved.

In these stories of transition, we find echoes of the broader human experience. As individuals and organizations navigate change, they are reminded of the importance of adaptability, resilience, and a commitment to growth. In the words of Carol L. Houle, "I am excited to see what the future holds, both for me and for the organizations I have had the privilege to serve."

And so, as the curtain falls on one chapter and rises on another, we are left to ponder the possibilities that lie ahead. In a world that is constantly evolving, one thing remains certain: the enduring power of human ambition and the unyielding spirit of progress.