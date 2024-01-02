Laughter League Marks 16 Years of Spreading Joy and Positivity

On December 2, Laughter League, a local nonprofit organization, marked its 16th year of spreading joy and mirth. The anniversary celebration, hosted by board members Rhonda Thompson and Kathy Beazley, marked a significant milestone in the organization’s journey. The event was a joyful gathering of supporters, partners, and friends, all united by their shared belief in the transformative power of laughter.

A Celebration of Joy

The anniversary celebration was anything but ordinary. Guests were treated to a mouthwatering selection of delights, including margaritas and cerveza, and scrumptious tacos and fajitas from Blue Goose Cantina. The culinary highlight of the evening was the mini birthday cakes sourced from Nothing Bundt Cakes, a symbol of the sweet success of Laughter League’s 16-year journey.

A Mission of Laughter

Laughter League’s mission is not just about bringing smiles. It’s about improving lives. With its wide array of programs spread across pediatric healthcare, schools, libraries, and family-friendly performances, the organization has managed to touch the lives of more than 100,000 children and families annually. The impact of Laughter League’s efforts is manifold, bringing much-needed laughter to those in need and instilling a sense of joy and positivity that extends far beyond the immediate beneficiaries of their programs.

16 Years of Laughter, and Many More to Come

Laughter League’s 16th anniversary is not just a celebration of the past, but also an affirmation of the organization’s commitment to its mission. As it embarks on another year of spreading laughter, the organization continues to uphold its belief in the power of laughter as an agent of change. With its unwavering commitment and the continued support of its partners and supporters, Laughter League is poised to bring more laughter, joy, and positivity in the years to come.