en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
BNN Newsroom

Laughter League Marks 16 Years of Spreading Joy and Positivity

author
By: Safak Costu
Published: January 2, 2024 at 4:06 pm EST
Laughter League Marks 16 Years of Spreading Joy and Positivity

On December 2, Laughter League, a local nonprofit organization, marked its 16th year of spreading joy and mirth. The anniversary celebration, hosted by board members Rhonda Thompson and Kathy Beazley, marked a significant milestone in the organization’s journey. The event was a joyful gathering of supporters, partners, and friends, all united by their shared belief in the transformative power of laughter.

A Celebration of Joy

The anniversary celebration was anything but ordinary. Guests were treated to a mouthwatering selection of delights, including margaritas and cerveza, and scrumptious tacos and fajitas from Blue Goose Cantina. The culinary highlight of the evening was the mini birthday cakes sourced from Nothing Bundt Cakes, a symbol of the sweet success of Laughter League’s 16-year journey.

A Mission of Laughter

Laughter League’s mission is not just about bringing smiles. It’s about improving lives. With its wide array of programs spread across pediatric healthcare, schools, libraries, and family-friendly performances, the organization has managed to touch the lives of more than 100,000 children and families annually. The impact of Laughter League’s efforts is manifold, bringing much-needed laughter to those in need and instilling a sense of joy and positivity that extends far beyond the immediate beneficiaries of their programs.

16 Years of Laughter, and Many More to Come

Laughter League’s 16th anniversary is not just a celebration of the past, but also an affirmation of the organization’s commitment to its mission. As it embarks on another year of spreading laughter, the organization continues to uphold its belief in the power of laughter as an agent of change. With its unwavering commitment and the continued support of its partners and supporters, Laughter League is poised to bring more laughter, joy, and positivity in the years to come.

0
BNN Newsroom
author

Safak Costu

Şafak Coştu kicked off her career in journalism by contributing to some of Turkey's most renowned national publications, showcasing her formidable skills and ability. With time, she expanded her professional field, incorporating writing and teaching into her domain of expertise. Working as the Chief Correspondent for BNN Türkiye, Şafak leverages her extensive knowledge and skills to deliver insightful reports on the region's latest happenings. With her deep understanding and unique point of view on contemporary matters, she has firmly established herself as a respected figure in Turkish journalism.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Related news

Pomerantz LLP Investigates Maison Solutions Following Damning Hindenburg Research Report

By BNN Correspondents

Commodity Markets Experience Fluctuations Amid Global Tensions

By Salman Khan

PGT Innovations Inc. Faces Potential Acquisition Twist with Miter Brands' Proposal

By Rafia Tasleem

'Bachelor in Paradise' Star Michael Allio Reflects on Roller-Coaster Year, Breakup with Danielle Maltby

By BNN Correspondents

Seaside Heights to Build All-Inclusive Playground at Sunset Beach ...
@BNN Newsroom · 8 mins
Seaside Heights to Build All-Inclusive Playground at Sunset Beach ...
heart comment 0
Google Docs Dating: A Novel Approach to Finding Love in the Digital Age

By BNN Correspondents

Google Docs Dating: A Novel Approach to Finding Love in the Digital Age
Blitzkrieg Pro Mandibles Event: Miracle Generation Defends IWTV Tag Titles

By BNN Correspondents

Blitzkrieg Pro Mandibles Event: Miracle Generation Defends IWTV Tag Titles
Anne Hegerty’s Victory on ‘The Chase’ Sparks Controversy and Social Media Outrage

By BNN Correspondents

Anne Hegerty's Victory on 'The Chase' Sparks Controversy and Social Media Outrage
Netflix’s Holiday Week Dominated by Movies: ‘Rebel Moon’ Leads the Charge

By Olalekan Adigun

Netflix's Holiday Week Dominated by Movies: 'Rebel Moon' Leads the Charge
Latest Headlines
World News
77-Year-Old Drag Racer and His Rare Cobra Jet Mustang: A Tale of Enduring Passion
25 seconds
77-Year-Old Drag Racer and His Rare Cobra Jet Mustang: A Tale of Enduring Passion
Pakistan Must Prioritize Human Capital Development for Economic Growth
49 seconds
Pakistan Must Prioritize Human Capital Development for Economic Growth
Junior Safety Yam Banks Enters Transfer Portal, Signaling Change for South Alabama Jaguars
2 mins
Junior Safety Yam Banks Enters Transfer Portal, Signaling Change for South Alabama Jaguars
Critical Shortage of Anti-Rabies Vaccines Hits Pakistan's Sindh Province
2 mins
Critical Shortage of Anti-Rabies Vaccines Hits Pakistan's Sindh Province
Israeli Supreme Court Strikes Down Law Limiting its Power: Ripple Effects Amid Ongoing War
2 mins
Israeli Supreme Court Strikes Down Law Limiting its Power: Ripple Effects Amid Ongoing War
Stephen Walt Foresees Intensified Middle East Conflict in 2024
3 mins
Stephen Walt Foresees Intensified Middle East Conflict in 2024
Political Power Plays: Haley Targets DeSantis, DCCC Launches Ad Against Pilip, and Congress Postpones Decisions
4 mins
Political Power Plays: Haley Targets DeSantis, DCCC Launches Ad Against Pilip, and Congress Postpones Decisions
Himaly Mini Exercise Bike: A Convenient and Effective Fitness Solution
4 mins
Himaly Mini Exercise Bike: A Convenient and Effective Fitness Solution
2023: A Pivotal Year for Glaucoma Research and Treatment
5 mins
2023: A Pivotal Year for Glaucoma Research and Treatment
Japan Rocked by Deadly Earthquakes; Developments in Epstein Scandal; Extreme Cold Disrupts Scandinavia; Ethiopia Makes Maritime Progress
3 hours
Japan Rocked by Deadly Earthquakes; Developments in Epstein Scandal; Extreme Cold Disrupts Scandinavia; Ethiopia Makes Maritime Progress
Vern Simon: The Ultimate Kiss Fan With a Guinness World Record
3 hours
Vern Simon: The Ultimate Kiss Fan With a Guinness World Record
Koh Ker Temple Outpaces Preah Vihear in Visitor Surge
3 hours
Koh Ker Temple Outpaces Preah Vihear in Visitor Surge
Rickshaw Drivers Clash with Police in Dhaka: Reporter Narrowly Escapes Injury
3 hours
Rickshaw Drivers Clash with Police in Dhaka: Reporter Narrowly Escapes Injury
Global Roundup: Earthquake in Japan, Israel's Strategic Move, and High-Stakes Politics
4 hours
Global Roundup: Earthquake in Japan, Israel's Strategic Move, and High-Stakes Politics
Bangladesh Stands with Japan: Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina Expresses Solidarity Amidst Earthquake Crisis
4 hours
Bangladesh Stands with Japan: Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina Expresses Solidarity Amidst Earthquake Crisis
Bangladesh High Court Takes Significant Step in Preserving Bangshi River
4 hours
Bangladesh High Court Takes Significant Step in Preserving Bangshi River
Awami League Leader Among Six Detained for Election Violence in Bogura-1 Constituency
4 hours
Awami League Leader Among Six Detained for Election Violence in Bogura-1 Constituency
Rickshaw Drivers Unleash Havoc in Dhanmondi: Traffic Police Boxes Vandalized
4 hours
Rickshaw Drivers Unleash Havoc in Dhanmondi: Traffic Police Boxes Vandalized

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app