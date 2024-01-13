en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
BNN Newsroom

Latest OTT Releases: From Dark Comedy ‘Killer Soup’ to Heist Film ‘Lift’

author
By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 12, 2024 at 9:56 pm EST
Latest OTT Releases: From Dark Comedy ‘Killer Soup’ to Heist Film ‘Lift’

OTT platforms have ushered in a new era of entertainment, offering audiences a diverse array of content from across genres. This week, several intriguing releases span the spectrum of adrenaline-pumping action to dark comedy thrillers.

‘Killer Soup’ Sets a Darkly Comedic Stage

Leading the pack is the dark comedy thriller, ‘Killer Soup’, starring acclaimed actors Konkona Sen Sharma and Manoj Bajpayee. A labyrinth of crimes, lies, and cover-ups, the intricate subplots promise a gripping watch.

‘Lift’ Soars with Mid-Air Heist

On Netflix, Kevin Hart captivates in ‘Lift’, a film that sets the stage for a daring heist mid-air. The objective? A breathtaking $500 million in gold on a commercial flight.

MCU’s ‘Echo’ Offers New Superhero Narrative

Marvel Cinematic Universe breaks away from the traditional comic book narrative with ‘Echo’, a series centered around Maya Lopez, who finds herself facing threats upon returning to her hometown.

‘Reacher’ Season 2 Builds Suspense

Journeying along with Reacher in the penultimate episode of ‘Reacher’ Season 2 promises an adrenaline rush as he plots a daring rescue for a child witness.

Cheran Debuts on OTT with Intriguing Web Series

Cheran makes his OTT debut with a web series that throws light on the ambitions and motivations of five individuals vying for a job.

Streaming Now: ‘Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning Part One’ and ‘Tiger 3’

For those craving high-octane action, ‘Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning Part One’ and ‘Tiger 3’ are now available for streaming. The former sees Ethan Hunt face off against a rogue AI, while the latter brings Salman Khan’s character up against a new terrorist threat.

These new releases on OTT platforms offer a wealth of entertainment, showcasing a diverse range of storytelling and genre exploration. Whether it’s the thrill of a mid-air heist, the intrigue of a dark comedy, or the suspense of a superhero series, there’s something for every viewer to enjoy.

0
BNN Newsroom
author

BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

BNN Newsroom

See more
42 mins ago
Multicommunication in the Workplace: A Distraction or an Asset?
As the world becomes more interconnected, the concept of ‘multicommunication’ in the workplace is gaining attention, according to recent British-Canadian research published in the journal Computers In Human Behavior Reports. The study examines the phenomenon where employees use multiple communication tools at the same time, like checking social networks during a meeting or simultaneously managing
Multicommunication in the Workplace: A Distraction or an Asset?
Brad Howard Enters Race for Iredell County Board of Commissioners
2 hours ago
Brad Howard Enters Race for Iredell County Board of Commissioners
Rapper DDG's Lavish Gifts to Newborn Son Sparks TMZonTV Discussion
2 hours ago
Rapper DDG's Lavish Gifts to Newborn Son Sparks TMZonTV Discussion
Buckinghamshire Church's Redevelopment Plans Rejected Amid Community Opposition
1 hour ago
Buckinghamshire Church's Redevelopment Plans Rejected Amid Community Opposition
Senior Pastor Rickeno Moncur Resigns from Mount Tabor Church: Community Reacts
1 hour ago
Senior Pastor Rickeno Moncur Resigns from Mount Tabor Church: Community Reacts
Romantic Tensions and Surprises in 'Days of Our Lives' January Episodes
2 hours ago
Romantic Tensions and Surprises in 'Days of Our Lives' January Episodes
Latest Headlines
World News
Manchester City's Player-Led Summit: A Rally for Improvement Amidst Challenges
10 seconds
Manchester City's Player-Led Summit: A Rally for Improvement Amidst Challenges
Miss America Contender Jude Mabone: A Heart Health Advocate with a Remarkable Survival Story
15 seconds
Miss America Contender Jude Mabone: A Heart Health Advocate with a Remarkable Survival Story
Tulsi Gabbard Champions Free Speech with Elon Musk's Platform
16 seconds
Tulsi Gabbard Champions Free Speech with Elon Musk's Platform
WIAA Classification Reshapes Washington's School Sports Landscape
1 min
WIAA Classification Reshapes Washington's School Sports Landscape
Anti-vaccination Protesters Disrupt Jacinda Ardern's Wedding
1 min
Anti-vaccination Protesters Disrupt Jacinda Ardern's Wedding
Cody Garbrandt to Face Deiveson Figueiredo at UFC 300 Among Other Major Matchups
2 mins
Cody Garbrandt to Face Deiveson Figueiredo at UFC 300 Among Other Major Matchups
SMU Mustangs vs. East Carolina Pirates: A Collegiate Basketball Showdown
3 mins
SMU Mustangs vs. East Carolina Pirates: A Collegiate Basketball Showdown
Kalen DeBoer Steps Up as Alabama's New Head Coach
3 mins
Kalen DeBoer Steps Up as Alabama's New Head Coach
PDP Advocates for Rollback of Electricity Fee Hike in Srinagar Amid Broader Energy Sector Concerns
3 mins
PDP Advocates for Rollback of Electricity Fee Hike in Srinagar Amid Broader Energy Sector Concerns
WBC Clarifies Artur Beterbiev's Atypical Anti-Doping Test Findings
3 hours
WBC Clarifies Artur Beterbiev's Atypical Anti-Doping Test Findings
Cape Verde Declared Malaria-Free: A Historic Milestone for Sub-Saharan Africa
8 hours
Cape Verde Declared Malaria-Free: A Historic Milestone for Sub-Saharan Africa
Hi-Rez Studios Unveils SMITE 2: The Next-Gen Action MOBA Game
9 hours
Hi-Rez Studios Unveils SMITE 2: The Next-Gen Action MOBA Game
LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga - A Stepping Stone for Future LEGO FPS Games?
9 hours
LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga - A Stepping Stone for Future LEGO FPS Games?
Tekken 8: Unleashing New Characters and Innovative Gameplay
10 hours
Tekken 8: Unleashing New Characters and Innovative Gameplay
SERC Students Gain Practical Insights at Savoy Construction Site
12 hours
SERC Students Gain Practical Insights at Savoy Construction Site
Seven Confirmed Cases of Mpox in Auckland Raise Concerns
13 hours
Seven Confirmed Cases of Mpox in Auckland Raise Concerns
Sri Lanka's Healthcare Crisis: Soldiers Deployed Amid Nationwide Strike
14 hours
Sri Lanka's Healthcare Crisis: Soldiers Deployed Amid Nationwide Strike
Sri Lanka Earns IMF Praise for Successful Initial Economic Reform Review
15 hours
Sri Lanka Earns IMF Praise for Successful Initial Economic Reform Review

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app